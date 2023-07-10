How To Get Sunglasses Squirtle in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players who are familiar with the game’s special variants know that there is now a unique version of Squirtle available. This variant features the beloved Water-type starter wearing stylish sunglasses, reminiscent of the Squirtle Squad from the original Pokemon anime. Collectors and long-time players may be eager to add this cherished variant to their collection.

The Hunt for Shiny Pokemon:

For those seeking an even rarer addition to their Pokemon collection, Pokemon GO offers rare variants called Shiny Pokemon. These creatures are known for their exceptional rarity, but not all types of Shiny Pokemon are available in the game. So, what about the new Sunglasses Squirtle?

Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle:

The Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle is indeed present in Pokemon GO, although finding one requires an enormous amount of luck. The encounter rate for this fashionable turtle variant is incredibly low. Currently, the only way to find a Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle is by completing research tasks from the Squirtle Community Day event, which has recently concluded. However, this is not the first time Sunglasses Squirtle has made an appearance in the game, although it is the first time its shiny form has been available.

A Glimmer of Hope:

In the past, Niantic celebrated the collaboration between Pokemon and Ed Sheeran by releasing a mini-event featuring the artist’s favorite Pokemon, Squirtle. This event introduced a special outfit variant for Squirtle and its evolutions, including the Sunglasses Squirtle that players are now searching for. While it may be disappointing that Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle is currently unavailable in Pokemon GO, the fact that Niantic brought back the outfit for a Community Day Classic event offers hope that Sunglasses Squirtle may make a return in the future.

Encounter Rate and Research Tasks:

During the recently-concluded event, the rate of finding a Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle in Pokemon GO was approximately one in 25. This is the standard encounter rate for creatures that can be shiny through completion of research tasks, which was the only way trainers could obtain a Sunglasses Squirtle. Players had a chance to consistently encounter the creature by purchasing and completing the steps of the paid research ticket. Additionally, there was a possibility of finding a “Catch 3 Squirtles” free Field Research task, although grinding for Field Research tasks can be tedious as it may require completing other tasks to make room for new ones.

The Anticipated Community Day Classic Event

Trainers and Pokemon GO enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming Community Day Classic event, which has been announced by Niantic and Pokemon Go. The highlight of this event is the return of Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle. Players will have the opportunity to catch this rare variant during the event, which features Squirtle, Shiny Squirtle, Wartortle with Hydro Cannon, a Special Research quest, event-exclusive bonuses, and Squirtle-themed Field Research. Completing the Squirtle Community Day Classic Field Research tasks will lead to an encounter with Sunglasses Squirtle.

A Rarity with Potential:

It’s important to note that Sunglasses Squirtle is a very rare Pokemon, but it is not categorized as one that can no longer be obtained in the game. While there is currently no discussion of Niantic bringing back this outfit for a third time, it is entirely possible that it may reappear on Pokemon GO’s live servers at some point. However, players should not hold their breath for its return. If it does make a comeback, it may introduce its shiny form as well, adding even more excitement for collectors and enthusiasts.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Sunglasses Squirtle variant in Pokemon GO is a highly sought-after addition to any player’s collection. Its shiny form is currently only obtainable through completing research tasks from the Squirtle Community Day event. The upcoming Community Day Classic event offers another opportunity to encounter and catch Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle. While its future availability remains uncertain, Pokemon GO players can stay hopeful for a potential return of this rare variant in the game.

