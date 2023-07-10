The anticipation for the release of NBA 2K24 is at an all-time high, and fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting its arrival. 2K Games has finally put an end to all the rumors and speculation surrounding the game by revealing exciting details about its features, release date, cover athlete, editions, platforms, and more. In this article, we will provide you with all the essential information you need to know about how to pre-order NBA 2K24.

Release Date:

The highly anticipated NBA 2K24 is set to launch on September 8, 2023. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this date as they count down to the game’s arrival. Prepare yourself for an immersive gaming experience on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Platforms:

NBA 2K24 will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S Series, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s important to note that crossplay between platforms will only be possible for players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S Series.

Cover Athlete:

2K Games has made an exciting announcement regarding the cover athlete for NBA 2K24. The legendary Kobe Bryant, known for his remarkable career with the Los Angeles Lakers, will grace two out of three special edition covers. The Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition will feature the basketball icon. However, the 25th Anniversary Edition will not have a specific cover athlete.

8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣ Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant. 💛 Kobe Bryant Edition

🐍 Black Mamba Edition Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

Pre-Order and Pricing Details

Pricing:

The price of NBA 2K24 varies depending on the edition and console. For next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S Series, the Kobe Bryant Edition is priced at $69.99/£69.99. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the price is set at $59.99/£59.99.

The Black Mamba Edition, available on all platforms, carries a price tag of $99.99/£89.99. Lastly, the 25th Anniversary Edition, exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S Series, and PC, is priced at $149.99/£129.99.

Pre-Order Period:

The pre-order period for all three editions of NBA 2K24 began on July 7. To secure your copy, visit the official 2K Games website or your platform’s corresponding store. By pre-ordering the game, you will have access to exclusive pre-order bonuses upon the official release on September 8. Digital copies of the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, allowing for immediate play when it unlocks at 12 AM Eastern Time on September 8.

New Features in NBA 2K24

ProPLAY Technology:

NBA 2K24 introduces ProPLAY technology, a revolutionary addition that enhances gameplay by providing players with enhanced precision in all player movements. This innovative feature takes the gaming experience to new heights, delivering immersion and realism.

Moments Challenges:

Another exciting addition to NBA 2K24 is the new edition of Moments Challenges. Players can step into the shoes of Kobe Bryant and recreate his most iconic career moments on the court. This feature allows fans to relive unforgettable highlights from the history of the sport.