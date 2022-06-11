How To Get The Among Us Back Bling In Fortnite

If you would like to get the Back Bling from the Crewmate for free in Fortnite, you will need to buy Among Us from the Epic Games Store, with the option remaining until 9th June 2023. There are two ways you can get your hands on Among Us Fortnite beauty products, buying the first Way of Among Us from the Epic Games Store for $5 will give you automatic access to the cosmetics in Fortnite at no additional cost. Once you buy, official cosmetics will be added to your Fortnite account, you will get it next time you log in to Fortnite.

Folks can also buy a pack of “Among Us” stars from Epics digital storefronts to get access to “Among Us” cosmetics. Do not fret over missing out on these items, because they will be eventually made available through in-game stores, though Epic has confirmed there is no specific timeframe for when that’ll happen. There is no telling when availability will occur, and considering that deal runs through June 2023, it may take some time, but bear with us, and eventually, they will become available to buy from the item store to all players. After June 9, it appears the items from Among Us will come into the item shop later, for those that want to simply buy items using V-Bucks.

Among Us has two items that can be unlocked within Fortnite, similar to what the newly added Pac-Man stuff has. Once you do, simply head back into Fortnite, boot Fortnite, and you are gifted With among us items to use however you want.

IT'S HERE squad up with ur Crewmates (or Impostors?) and prepare for departure on the Battle Bus – we're invading @FortniteGame! 😈 buy Among Us or Stars in the Epic Games Launcher now to get the Crewmate Back Bling & Distraction Dance Emote in Fortnitehttps://t.co/rjSgko3EVX pic.twitter.com/LmJHZJ2s6S — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 9, 2022

Once you are done choosing, Among Us Back Blings and Distraction Dance Emotes will become available on Fortnite, across any platform that you are connected to an Epic Games account. To get Fortnites Among Us Back Bling, you will need to first buy Fortnite from the Epic Games store for $4.99/PS3.99, at which point your customization items will be added to your locker when you next visit Battle Royale.

While new Among Us cross-over items will make their appearance at a later date on Fortnite Item Store, players can grab them today, buying From Among Us from the Epic Games store. Players who previously purchased the game from the EGS will immediately unlock new Among Us crossover items when they next log in to Fortnite.

If you already have Fortnite Among Us via the Epic Games Store, you just have to buy one of the Among Us Stars packs to receive the customization items, with $1.99/PS1.59 being the least expensive available option. If you do not wish to purchase Among Us or the Stars Pack, then these items will drop into the Fortnite Item Shop at an unknown time.

An Among Us back bling also makes it clear that, once you unlock items, they are available to you on your account no matter what the platform, though you might have to link your Epic account in order to access them there. You will need to link your Epic Games account by opening Fortnite on a console, selecting “Link account”, then entering your code from the screen here.

If you are unfamiliar, Stars are the tier-up currency in Among Us that players can buy cosmetic items with. It seems these two franchises decided to play nice, adding a few new items from Fortnites Among Us, that you can pick up now. Epic Games has been working with InnerSloth on adding some new crossover content for Fortnite, and here’s how you can get your hands on a brand-new Among Us Back Bling. After a controversial imposter mode was added to their list of play modes, the folks over at Epic officially brought the crossover into Among Us.