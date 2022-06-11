Allen Founder Won’t Tolerate Educators Re-joining After Leaving for Money

Brajesh Maheshwari who is one of the founders of the historic Allen Institutes, was seen in a video sent to all employees in the company where he says that the educators who willingly leave the company to join other companies just to earn more money will not be welcome back to the company.

In the video, in which he spoke in Hindi, he can be found telling the camera that over the past few years, many educators joined the company, taught, and they taught very well, and the quit the company. Many of these people have then found their way back to the company and Allen has always welcomed them back with open arms.

But the lust for money has been steadily increasing over the past few years and the company will no longer have the attitude of welcoming educators who left the company in the past due to their greed. The company has started to black list anyone who leaves Allen just for a higher pay check and should know that they can never work for the company again if and when they choose to leave.

The company is currently expanding their offline presence as their begin by opening up a centre situated in Kota. Many education and edtech companies in the country are now entering the offline education space or are expanding their offline presence such as Unacademy and even Byjus.

Unacademy is currently increasing their work force a lot as they plan to open up 15 more offline tuition centres over the next month, an ambitious and strong goal they have set. These centres will be sprinkled all across the country as they look to scale up their offline operations.

In the video, he goes on to say that he is just informing the people of the company and informing people not to quit prior to finishing the work assigned to them. Many education tech start-ups are now offering money to their employees which are lucrative and some even with good benefits but Allen has been growing as a tight knit family with one clear view and principle in mind which is the welfare of students.

Many employees at Allen are being head hunted by start-ups and he is just alerting the employees of the company.

Allen Institute is one of the oldest education companies in India founded 34 years ago back in 1988 and is looking to continue dominating the market in the country.