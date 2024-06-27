In the vast and challenging world of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, players constantly seek the best weapons to conquer the game’s formidable bosses. One such weapon that stands out is the Black Steel Greathammer. Known for its high damage and ability to stagger enemies, this weapon is a powerful tool for those looking to maximize their damage output during the brief windows of opportunity against tough foes.

Unveiling the Black Steel Greathammer

The Black Steel Greathammer, a prized weapon of the Black Knights who serve Messmer the Impaler, is both a marvel of craftsmanship and a formidable tool in battle. With its black steel construction adorned with gold embellishments, the weapon is not only visually striking but also imbued with an Erdtree incantation, enhancing its power significantly. The Greathammer shines in one-on-one encounters, making it a go-to choice for players aiming to deal massive damage in single, powerful hits.

Stats and Requirements

To wield the Black Steel Greathammer effectively, players need to meet specific stat requirements:

Strength (STR): 25

Dexterity (DEX): 11

Faith (FAI): 17

Interestingly, this weapon does not require any points in Intelligence (INT) or Arcane (ARC), making it a straightforward choice for those who have invested heavily in strength and faith.

Damage and Scaling

The Black Steel Greathammer offers impressive damage statistics:

Base Physical Damage: 140

Base Holy Damage (Guard Counter): 42

Max Upgraded Physical Damage: 343

Max Upgraded Holy Damage (Guard Counter): 102

In terms of scaling, the weapon benefits significantly from strength and faith, making it ideal for players who have invested in these attributes:

Strength Scaling (Base): C

Strength Scaling (+25): B

Dexterity Scaling (Base): E

Dexterity Scaling (+25): E

Faith Scaling (Base): D

Faith Scaling (+25): C

Weapon Skill: Endure

The Black Steel Greathammer comes equipped with the Ash of War: Endure. This skill is pivotal for players who rely on guard counters to maximize poise damage. When activated, Endure reduces incoming damage and boosts the player’s poise, allowing them to withstand attacks while preparing powerful counter-strikes. The skill costs 9 FP to use and cannot be chained into a follow-up attack, emphasizing its defensive nature.

Obtaining the Black Steel Greathammer

To add the Black Steel Greathammer to your arsenal, you’ll need to venture to the Church of Consolation. Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining this weapon:

Travel to the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace: From this location, head south along the road. Navigate Through the Ruins: Make your way through the ruins until you reach the Church of Consolation. Deal with Messmer Soldiers: Several soldiers guard the church. You can choose to either eliminate them or sneak past them. Defeat the Black Knight: Inside the church, you’ll face a Black Knight. This formidable foe has a limited move set, making it easier to predict and counter his attacks after a few encounters. Claim Your Reward: Upon defeating the Black Knight, he will drop the Black Steel Greathammer. Fortunately, he does not respawn, making this a one-time challenge.

Enhancing Your Black Steel Greathammer

Once you have the Black Steel Greathammer, you can further enhance its power using Smithing Stones, upgrading it to a maximum of +25. Additionally, the weapon can benefit from various spell-based or consumable buffs, making it even more formidable in battle.

Strategic Use in Combat

The Black Steel Greathammer excels in stagger and stance-breaking builds. Its high poise damage makes it ideal for players who prefer to go on the offensive during guard counters. However, its shorter reach compared to other Great Hammers means players need to be more precise with their strikes. The key to mastering this weapon lies in timing and positioning, ensuring you can land your hits effectively while minimizing exposure to enemy attacks.

The Black Steel Greathammer is a powerful addition to any player’s arsenal in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Its combination of high damage, stagger potential, and defensive capabilities through the Endure skill makes it a versatile and reliable weapon for those tough one-on-one encounters. By understanding its strengths and limitations, players can maximize their effectiveness in battle, making even the most challenging bosses more manageable.