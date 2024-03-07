The Guardian Games have made their triumphant return to Destiny 2, promising a new set of challenges for Guardians in 2024. As we await the looming threat of The Final Shape and the dormant Traveler hovering above Earth, it’s time for Guardians to take a breather and indulge in the camaraderie of friendly competition. Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks alike have the opportunity to earn the prestigious Champ title and gild it for added flair during the Season of the Wish.

What Does It Take to Become a Champ?

The Champ title is a coveted achievement in Destiny 2, obtainable during the annual Guardian Games event. This exclusive title can be earned by completing all 15 Event Card challenges during the limited-time Guardian Games 2024 event. These challenges aren’t overly complex but will require a bit of dedication and grinding from players. Additionally, players can upgrade their Event Card to earn Event Tickets, which can be exchanged for unique cosmetics and emotes, adding further incentive to participate in the event.

The Guardian Games 2024 Event Card challenges encompass various activities and objectives, including earning medallions, defeating enemies, completing matches, and participating in specific playlists and activities. From collecting Vanguard Medals to triumphing in Crucible matches, each challenge contributes to the overall progress toward earning the Champ title.

Once players have conquered all 15 challenges and attained the Champ title, they can proudly display their achievement. However, the journey doesn’t end there; those seeking to elevate their status further can embark on the quest to gild their Champ title.

Gilding the Champ Title

Gilding the Champ title is a prestigious endeavor reserved for the most dedicated Guardians. To gild the Champ title, players must first earn the standard Champ title or already possess it from a previous Guardian Games event. With the Champ title secured, players can proceed to complete four additional triumphs to gild their title.

The requirements for gilding the Champ title are as follows:

Grand Slam: Achieve the Platinum score threshold in the Guardian Games Nightfall playlist. Hall of Fame: Complete a Guardian Games Nightfall without dying and achieve a score of at least 30 in a match of Supremacy (“Deathless Ops” mission). Record Setter: Complete Platinum Contender Cards, which can be acquired from Eva. Players must complete 15 of these cards to fulfill this triumph. Going the Distance: Contribute points toward the class standing by banking medallions at the podium in the Tower. Players need to accumulate a total of 600 points to complete this triumph.

Guardians have until 09:59 AM PDT on March 26, 2024, to complete both the Guardian Games 2024 Champ title and the subsequent Gilding triumphs. This deadline adds an element of urgency to the event, encouraging players to strive for excellence and test their skills against the challenges laid before them.

The return of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish brings forth an exciting opportunity for Guardians to prove their prowess and claim the prestigious Champ title. With a diverse array of challenges and activities, players can immerse themselves in the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Whether aiming to earn the Champ title for the first time or seeking to gild it for added prestige, Guardians must rise to the occasion and demonstrate their dedication and skill. With the clock ticking, now is the time to embark on this thrilling journey and etch your name in Guardian history as a true champion of the light.