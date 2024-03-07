In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, where every corner holds secrets and every encounter presents opportunities, weapons play a pivotal role in shaping the fate of your party. Among the arsenal of weapons lies the elusive Twist of Fortune, a Morningstar of immense power that beckons to those brave enough to seek it. But acquiring this coveted weapon is no simple feat.

Twist of Fortune, a Morningstar of legendary repute, reveals itself only in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. To claim this weapon, adventurers must confront a formidable foe known as Gerringothe Thorm. This imposing figure, once a Toll Collector plagued by the Shadow Curse, now roams the Tollhouse near Moonrise Towers, clad in heavy gold-plated armor.

Locating Gerringothe Thorm’s lair is the first step in the journey. Adventurers must ascend to the top floor of the abandoned Tollhouse, where Gerringothe awaits, surrounded by the glimmer of gold coins she drops with each step.

Some Tricks and Tactics:

Confronting Gerringothe Thorm presents adventurers with a choice: engage in combat or outsmart the Tollmaster through cunning dialogue. For those inclined to avoid bloodshed, a persuasive tongue can prove mightier than the sword.

Tricking Gerringothe into acknowledging her greed can lead to her demise without raising a weapon. By engaging her in conversation and appealing to her conscience, adventurers can convince her to confront her misdeeds. Utilizing skills such as Deception or Persuasion, rogues and wizards can guide the dialogue towards a resolution that ends Gerringothe’s existence, leaving behind only echoes of her guilt and the coveted Twist of Fortune.

For those less versed in the art of persuasion, engaging Gerringothe in combat becomes inevitable. However, facing her head-on requires careful planning and strategic prowess. Gerringothe’s strength grows with the amount of gold in adventurers’ possession, making her a formidable adversary. To tip the scales in their favor, adventurers should send any excess gold to safety before the confrontation begins.

During the battle, focusing on eliminating the Visage of Regret, spectral manifestations surrounding the Tollhouse, can weaken Gerringothe’s defenses. With each Visage defeated, her strength wanes, paving the way for a decisive victory. Once the dust settles and Gerringothe lies vanquished, adventurers can claim their reward: the Twist of Fortune Morningstar.

The Power of Twist of Fortune

As adventurers wield the Twist of Fortune, they unlock its hidden potential. This legendary Morningstar possesses unique abilities that can turn the tide of battle:

Twist of Fortune: Rerolls the weapon’s damage die when rolling a 2 or less, granting a chance for better results. Tenacity: Deals 1 Bludgeoning damage upon missing an attack, ensuring every strike counts. Blood Money: Inflicts additional damage based on the target’s gold reserves, consuming the wealth in the process. With its unparalleled prowess, Twist of Fortune becomes a cornerstone of melee-centric character builds, offering unmatched versatility and power to those bold enough to wield it.

In the ever-evolving world of Baldur’s Gate 3, acquiring Twist of Fortune stands as a testament to adventurers’ skill and determination. Whether through cunning diplomacy or valorous combat, claiming this legendary Morningstar marks a significant milestone in one’s journey.