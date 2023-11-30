The seemingly unassuming Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may not catch your eye at first glance, but in the hands of a skilled player, it transforms into a deadly weapon that can catch opponents off guard. Unveiling its potential can be a tad tricky, given the array of new weapons introduced in the game. However, fear not, as we delve into the secrets of acquiring and mastering this underrated yet effective armament.

Holding its ground as one of the oldest guns in the Call of Duty franchise, the Crossbow boasts a devoted fan base within the gaming community. Despite its innocent appearance, this weapon can prove lethal, capable of dispatching enemies with a single shot. The element of surprise that comes with wielding a crossbow often gives players a psychological advantage over adversaries. Factor in the satisfaction of scoring a stylish Crossbow kill, and you have a weapon that appeals to players of all skill levels.

Getting the Crossbow

Getting your hands on the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies involves exploring various avenues, each with its own level of challenge. While a guaranteed method exists, it demands a bit of effort and dedication on the player’s part. Let’s explore the diverse ways to secure the Crossbow, starting with the foolproof approach.

The Crossbow Unlock Challenge (Multiplayer)

To unlock the Crossbow in multiplayer, players must first reach level 55. Accelerating through the ranks can be accomplished using various strategies, such as employing scorestreaks or capitalizing on double XP events. Upon reaching level 55, players receive an unlock challenge that opens the door to the Crossbow. The challenge entails securing 50 longshot kills with a Marksman Rifle, with a long shot defined as a target positioned at least 38 meters away.

Loot Mercenary Caches

For those seeking a more challenging route, infiltrating tier-three Infested Strongholds becomes the crucible for acquiring the Crossbow. These strongholds harbor numerous cysts that players must obliterate to unlock the coveted caches. While a few daring souls have managed to conquer this feat solo, it is advisable to embark on this mission with a party. Reports suggest that some players have unearthed the Crossbow from these caches, but this method lacks the assurance of the previous approach.

Seek Assistance from a Friend

For a smoother journey, players can leverage the assistance of a friend who already possesses the Crossbow. By having the friend drop the Crossbow and subsequently extracting it, players secure the weapon permanently. If you lack a friend with this coveted item, don’t hesitate to engage with fellow players in the chat, as many are willing to lend a helping hand. This social approach has proven successful for numerous players, making it a viable method for obtaining the Crossbow swiftly.

Unlocking the potent Crossbow in Modern Warfare 3 demands a nuanced approach, given its discreet yet deadly nature in the game. Amidst the vast array of weapons, the Crossbow holds its ground as a compelling choice, but securing it can be a challenge. While Mystery Boxes offer a slim chance, alternative methods prove more reliable. This deceptively harmless firearm, with its one-shot potential, grants players a psychological edge. To acquire it, players can undertake the Crossbow Unlock Challenge in multiplayer, reaching level 55 and achieving 50 longshot kills. Alternatively, the daring can delve into tier-three Infested Strongholds, facing the uncertainty of finding the Crossbow in Mercenary Caches. For those with well-armed friends, a simpler route involves having a comrade drop the Crossbow for permanent acquisition. Patience and collaboration in chat may also connect players with generous crossbow owners.