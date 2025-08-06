Fortnite has done it again—another epic collaboration is here, and this time, it’s with the legendary DJ and producer Deadmau5. If you’re a fan of electronic music or just love collecting unique skins, you won’t want to miss this one. The Deadmau5 skin is now available in the Item Shop, packed with cool styles, emotes, and even some musical goodies. But how do you get your hands on it? Let’s break it all down in this easy-to-follow guide.

The Deadmau5 Fortnite collaboration isn’t just a skin—it’s a full-blown collection of cosmetics that’ll make your locker stand out. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Deadmau5 Outfit : The main attraction, featuring four different styles, including a Slurp-themed look and a Peely-inspired variant. The default design stays true to Deadmau5’s iconic mouse helmet, complete with vibrant colors and reactive effects.

Mau5 Head Back Bling : A glowing, oversized version of his signature helmet that pairs perfectly with the outfit.

Emotes : Two music-themed emotes, Surf the Soundwaves and Mau5lab , letting you bust out some DJ moves mid-game.

Pickaxes : Keys ‘n Stuff (a keytar) and Lightwave Bridge (a guitar), both fitting the musical vibe.

Wrap : The Deadmau5 Wave Wrap adds a trippy, electronic design to your weapons and vehicles.

Jam Track : Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff , one of Deadmau5’s biggest hits, is available as a playable track in Fortnite Festival.

If you want everything at once, the Deadmau5 Bundle includes all these items plus an exclusive Deadmau5 on Tour loading screen. It’s a solid deal if you’re planning to grab most of the set anyway.

How Much Does the Deadmau5 Skin Cost?

Let’s talk numbers. The Deadmau5 skin alone costs 1,500 V-Bucks, but if you’re eyeing the full bundle, you’ll need 2,600 V-Bucks. Buying the bundle saves you some cash compared to purchasing each item separately.

Here’s a quick price breakdown:

Deadmau5 Outfit : 1,500 V-Bucks

Mau5 Head Back Bling : 400 V-Bucks

Surf the Soundwaves Emote : 500 V-Bucks

Mau5lab Emote : 500 V-Bucks

Keys ‘n Stuff Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

Lightwave Bridge Pickaxe : 800 V-Bucks

Deadmau5 Wave Wrap : 500 V-Bucks

Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff Jam Track : 500 V-Bucks

If you’re short on V-Bucks, the best option is to grab a 2,800 V-Bucks pack from the store, which covers the bundle with a little extra to spare.

When Can You Get the Deadmau5 Skin?

The Deadmau5 collection arrived in the Item Shop on August 5, 2025, and it’ll stick around until August 15. After that, it’ll rotate out, and there’s no telling when it might return—could be weeks, could be months. If you’re on the fence, now’s the time to decide before it’s gone.

How to Unlock Free Deadmau5 Rewards in Rocket League

Here’s a cool bonus: If you play Rocket League, you can earn free Deadmau5-themed rewards that also unlock in Fortnite. From August 5 to August 20, completing challenges in Rocket League will net you items like:

10th Birthday Wheels

Deadmau5 World Wheels

Octane: Deadmau5 Decade Decal

Synth-Sonic Rocket Boost

Bad Bass Trail

Just make sure you’re using the same Epic Games account for both games, and the rewards will transfer automatically.

Is the Deadmau5 Skin Worth It?

If you’re a fan of Deadmau5 or love flashy, music-themed cosmetics, this is a no-brainer. The skin has multiple styles, the emotes are fun, and the pickaxes are some of the most unique in the game. Plus, the bundle offers solid value if you plan on using most of the items.

For casual players who don’t care much about cosmetics, it might not be a must-have, but given how rarely collaborations like this return, it’s worth considering if you ever see yourself wanting it later.