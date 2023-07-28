Advertisers Required to Spend $1,000 Monthly or Face Verification Status Loss

Amid its rebranding to the new identity “X,” Twitter has reportedly adopted a tough stance with advertisers in an ambitious bid to bolster its financial performance. Recent reports from reputable sources indicated that Twitter’s revenue had experienced a significant 50 per cent decline, prompting the company to explore new strategies to reverse this trend. According to an article in The Wall Street Journal, Twitter now urges brands to allocate a minimum of $1,000 monthly on advertising to maintain their coveted verified status on the platform.

In response to a tweet sharing The Wall Street Journal’s report, Elon Musk, the influential entrepreneur, weighed in. Musk suggested that the “moderately high” cost imposed on advertisers is primarily a preventive measure to combat the rampant rise of scammers flooding the platform with fraudulent accounts. By raising the bar for entry, Twitter aims to deter the creation of “millions of accounts” by these evil entities.

To offer an alternative solution to advertisers, Musk proposed that brands could pay the same $1,000 monthly fee for Twitter’s verified organization badge instead. This badge would allow brands to showcase their legitimacy and authenticity without necessarily tying their status to their advertising expenditure.

Navigating Through Rebranding and Revenue Challenges

As Twitter navigates through its rebranding process and confronts the challenges of dwindling revenue and the menace of scammers, the company appears determined to strike a balance between fostering a safer, trustworthy platform and ensuring its financial viability. It remains to be seen how this new advertising approach will play out and how advertisers will respond to these changes as Twitter forges ahead with its transformation into “X.”

Twitter is actively seeking ways to mitigate its losses, with advertising being the primary revenue stream for the company. According to The Wall Street Journal report, Twitter has decided to implement a cost-cutting measure by reducing prices on specific advertising slots. One noteworthy example is the generous 50 per cent discount to all new bookings, valid until July 31st. As stated by the company, the rationale behind these discounts is to enable advertisers to maximize their reach during crucial moments, particularly during events like sporting events that attract significant attention.

Introducing Tiered Advertising Packages and Support for Smaller Businesses

While this move could be advantageous for more prominent brands with substantial advertising budgets, it has raised concerns about potential adverse effects on smaller businesses. For these companies, committing to the newly adjusted advertising rates might not be feasible or within their budget. As a result, they could face challenges in harnessing the full potential of Twitter’s advertising platform to reach their target audiences effectively.

As Twitter navigates its way through this revenue optimization strategy, it must strike a delicate balance. On the one hand, offering discounts could attract more advertisers and increase overall revenue, especially from more prominent players in the industry. On the other hand, the company must be mindful of the potential negative impact on smaller businesses that may feel left out due to budget constraints. Maintaining a diverse and engaged advertiser base is essential for Twitter’s long-term success, as it ensures a healthy ecosystem and caters to advertisers of all sizes and industries.

To address these concerns and optimize its revenue generation strategy, Twitter might consider exploring alternative methods. One possible approach could involve introducing tiered advertising packages with varying benefits and price points. This way, smaller businesses could access more affordable options tailored to their specific needs, while larger enterprises can still opt for more extensive and premium advertising packages. Additionally, Twitter could explore providing additional support and resources to help smaller businesses make the most of their advertising investments, ensuring they can still effectively compete and engage with their target audiences.

