This article focuses on how to get the Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite. The Explosive Goo Gun is a weapon in Fortnite that can be found on the map most commonly in these areas Cloudy Condos, Lustrous Lagoon, and Rave Cave. It is a shotgun-style weapon with an explosive projectile that sticks to surfaces. The gun is unlocked by completing the “Follow the treasure map found in Salty Springs” challenge, which requires players to find three (3) chests hidden around the map.

The explosive goo gun is an item in Fortnite that can be used to deal a lot of damage to enemies. It is available from the store for 500 V-bucks. This is a weapon that can be used in close combat and it deals a lot of damage when it explodes.

The Explosive Goo Gun is a weapon introduced in Fortnite Battle Royale. It is a rare weapon that can be found in chests, floor loot, supply drops, and vending machines. The gun fires a blob of goo that sticks to any surface it touches and explodes after 5 seconds.

This gun is one of the Fortnite Battle Royale’s most popular weapons and is one of the most elusive weapons in the game. Not only is it hard to get your hands on, but it also has a limited ammo quantity.

The explosive goo gun is a weapon in Fortnite that was only available in the Save the World mode. It is a weapon that can be obtained from any loot chest in this mode and it can be purchased from the Vindertech weapons vendor. It has a small clip size and it fires goo balls at enemies. The goo balls explode on contact and they do more damage to enemies than regular bullets do. This weapon does not require any reloading and it does not have any recoil, making it easy to use for beginners.

The explosive goo gun in Fortnite is a weapon that shoots a glob of goo that explodes on impact. This weapon is ideal for dealing with huge groups of enemies, and it’s especially powerful when used on walls. Get to know the power of explosive goo! It’s a weapon that shoots explosive goo balls that deal damage and knock back enemies as well as slow movement, and it’s found as a quest reward, so grab this gun and get to work!