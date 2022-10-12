World’s largest Pokemon collection could sell for £300,000

The world’s largest Pokemon collection is going up for auction, with an expected price tag of about 300,000 pounds, or $340,000, if sold. The world’s largest Pokemon card, figurine, game, and other collections are expected to be sold later this month in the United Kingdom for as much as PS300,000 ($338,000).

An anonymous Hertfordshire-based superfan has accumulated the largest Pokemon collecting items in the world for a quarter century, and over 20,000 are expected to be put under the hammer. It seems that the anonymous lady in Hertfordshire is definitely looking to earn big bucks by selling The World’s largest Pokemon collection since she is citing financial reasons as a reason why she is setting up the auction.

For financial reasons, the anonymous Superfan is selling it. The collection of Pokemon merchandise the one that was verified as the largest by the Guinness Book of Records was assembled over the course of 25 years and included 20,000 individual items. The largest Pokemon collection in the world includes trading cards, video games, manga, movies, posters, toys, action figures, and even toilet paper.

While the auctioneer has not specified, an item that might push the lot value to around PS300,000 might be the Pokemon cards included with the collection. Pokemon products are consistently targeted by people looking to cash in on their high value. In middle school, while everybody was going through the phase of scenes, people were often collecting things and obsessed with them, so the woman decided her niche was going to be Pokemon.

The 33-year-old fixation led to an anonymous superfan collecting everything in the brand he could get his hands on trading cards, manga, movies, posters, toys, action figures, books, and even toilet paper. The largest Pokemon collection in the world has grown so big her mother had to move from her largest to the smallest room of their home in Hertfordshire in order to make space for her belongings.