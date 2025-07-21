Fortnite players, listen up! If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, there’s an exclusive freebie waiting for you—the Emerald Gamer Pack. This cosmetic bundle is packed with stylish in-game items, and the best part? It won’t cost you a single V-Buck. But time is running out, so here’s everything you need to know to grab it before it’s gone.

Before we dive into how to claim it, let’s break down what you’ll get. The Emerald Gamer Pack includes three standout items:

Sage Outfit – A sleek, futuristic skin with a matching LEGO variant for those who love the blocky aesthetic. Silver Mind Back Bling – A stylish accessory to complement your character’s look. Sage’s Snap-Axe Pickaxe – A sharp, eye-catching harvesting tool to smash through structures in style.

These cosmetics are purely for looks and won’t give you any gameplay advantages, but they’ll definitely help you stand out on the battlefield.

Who Can Claim the Emerald Gamer Pack?

This pack is a PlayStation Plus exclusive, meaning you’ll need two things to get it:

An active PS Plus subscription (any tier—Essential, Extra, or Premium).

A PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to access the PlayStation Store.

If you meet these requirements, you’re in luck. The pack is free for all eligible players, but only for a limited time.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming the Pack

Getting your hands on the Emerald Gamer Pack is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Open the PlayStation Store – You can do this directly from your PS4 or PS5 dashboard. Search for Fortnite – Use the search bar to find the game’s store page. Navigate to Add-Ons – Scroll down until you see the “Add-Ons” section. Select the Emerald Gamer Pack – It should be listed among other Fortnite bundles. Download for Free – Since you’re a PS Plus member, the price will show as free. Confirm the download. Launch Fortnite – Once installed, the items will automatically appear in your locker.

That’s it! You’re now ready to rock the Sage Outfit and its matching accessories in-game.

How Long Is the Emerald Gamer Pack Available?

Here’s the catch—this offer isn’t permanent. The pack is only available until September 24, 2025. After that, it might disappear forever or reappear later in the Fortnite Item Shop for purchase. But why take the risk? If you want these cosmetics, grab them now while they’re still free.

Why You Should Claim This Pack ASAP

Fortnite’s free cosmetic drops don’t come around often, especially ones tied to PlayStation Plus. Here’s why you shouldn’t sleep on this deal:

Exclusive to PS Plus – You won’t find this bundle on Xbox or PC unless you claim it through PlayStation first.

No Cost – Unlike most Fortnite skins, this one doesn’t require V-Bucks or real money (as long as you’re subscribed to PS Plus).

Limited-Time Offer – Once it’s gone, there’s no guarantee it’ll return.

If you’re a Fortnite fan who loves collecting rare skins, this is a no-brainer.

What If You Don’t Have PS Plus?

Unfortunately, if you don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you won’t be able to claim the Emerald Gamer Pack for free. However, there’s a chance Epic Games might release it later in the Item Shop for V-Bucks. If that happens, you’ll need to pay for it—so if you’re on the fence about PS Plus, this might be a good reason to subscribe, even if just for a month.