Oblivion has really been topping the charts for many reasons among gamers. Be it its graphics, its outstanding characters, and the astounding quests that will give you an adrenaline rush, they are all amazing. And we will discuss and cover one such thing in this guide, while focusing on the reward. In this guide, we will discuss how one can get the Golden Saint Armor in Oblivion and what is required for it. Let us begin.

Is it difficult to get the Golden Saint Armor in Oblivion?

Yes, and no! We accept that it is not the easiest quest within the game to get this armor, but if you have the right moves and the right strategies in your mind, it can become like a piece of cake for you. If you have been active in the game and know some basic moves and have developed a decent style that can help you survive, you are basically good to go.

How to get the Golden Saint Armor in Oblivion?

If you are serious about getting this armor in the game and completing the quest being given to you, then this is basically what you can do about it –

Reach the quest

To get to the “The Helpless Army” quest and ultimately the Golden Saint Armor, you’ll first have to work your way through several earlier missions in the Shivering Isles storyline. These preceding quests might involve some fights that could be challenging, depending on how strong your character is. Now it can be safe to say that these storylines will brush up your skills well enough to be able to withstand this quest. So, don’t worry about what comes next in the game.

The Quest

“The Helpless Army” quest will have you exploring dungeons and battling the Knights of Order. How tough these fights are will depend on your character’s strength and gear. Luckily, you’ll have either Golden Saint or Dark Seducer allies helping you out, which should make things considerably easier. But still, you are advised to be on your guard and fight anything that tries to come in your way.

A big decision

The most important part is deciding to help the Dark Seducers during “The Helpless Army” quest. This will ultimately decide if you will get the armor, you’ve been looking for. It’s a simple decision, but if you mistakenly side with the Golden Saints, you’ll get the Dark Seducer Armor. To get the Golden Saint Armor in that case, you’d have to play through the quest again in a new playthrough.

Complete the quest

Just follow the instructions given in the quest to help the Dark Seducers fight. Once you’re done, you’ll receive the complete Golden Saint Armor set as a reward, which includes the chest piece, gloves, leg armor, boots, and the helmet. And voila! Your mission will be accomplished. You now have the Golden Saint Armor, which you can flaunt.

We hope that the guide has been of help, and you found the steps relatively easier than you had assumed. Happy Gaming!