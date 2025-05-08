Have you seen these images of comments on TikTok that are not texts but actual pictures? We have seen them too! But wondering how to do it yourself? Let us take you through the zigs and zags of this idea and whether it works for everyone or not. In this guide, we shall see how one can comment on a picture on TikTok and whether it is possible for everybody to do it. Let us start with our guide and unravel these mysteries.

Is it possible to comment with a picture on TikTok?

Yes, it is certainly possible to comment with a picture on TikTok. It is just like posting a comment, but instead of text in there, you add a picture. However, there are certain restraining factors in this matter that don’t allow everybody to do that. Let us discuss them in detail in the next portion.

Why can’t everybody post a comment with a picture on TikTok?

Honestly speaking, the true answer to this hasn’t been revealed. But maybe it is the location factor. Since a lot of people in Egypt confirmed that they could use this feature and easily comment on a picture, while people in other parts of the world could not, it said something about the location. However, even VPN, when allowed to set the location to Egypt, didn’t give any significant results for other people trying to do the same. Therefore, one cannot be certain in this matter. But this is for sure, that some people are able to do it. It may even have something to do with the devices or the phone models being used for the purpose. If you have cracked the mystery, or are wondering about it, then maybe your assumption can be right as well. We never know!

How to comment on a picture on TikTok?

If you are in the category of people who are able to see the option on their TikTok to post a comment with a picture due to location, device or even something else, you can follow these steps to give that a try –

Firstly, find the comment you want to reply to.

Then tap and hold the comment until a menu appears in front of you.

Select “Reply with video.” You’ll see a video recording screen.

Look for a “Photo” option. It’s usually next to the video length options. From here, tap on “Photo.”

The next part is to choose a photo. This will open your device’s photo gallery. Select the picture you want to use as your comment. You can also take a new photo with the camera on your phone.

Here, you can also edit your photo if you want to. TikTok will take you to the post-creation screen where you can add text, stickers, and more to this picture, making it more personalized and fun.

Finally, post your photo comment. Tap “Next,” add any caption you want, and then tap “Post.”

Your comment with the image will be posted, and you can now enjoy watching the reaction of people to this.