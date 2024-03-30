In Elden Ring, where warriors brave the dangers of the Lands Between, seeking formidable weapons is a common pursuit. Among the arsenal of weapons available, the Golem Greatbow stands tall as a symbol of power and precision. If you aspire to wield this mighty bow crafted by a long-lost civilization, then read on to discover the path to obtaining it.

The Power of Greatbows in Elden Ring

In the realm of Elden Ring, weapons like greatswords and katanas have long captured the hearts of adventurers. Yet, the art of archery, particularly with greatbows, has often been overlooked. Many shy away from these ranged weapons due to their unique aiming mechanics and perceived lack of potency. However, FromSoft has breathed new life into bows and greatbows in Elden Ring by imbuing them with formidable strength and introducing specialized talismans to enhance their effectiveness.

The Golem Greatbow reigns supreme as the pinnacle of ranged weaponry in Elden Ring. Crafted by a civilization now lost to time, this greatbow possesses unmatched power. Wielded by the formidable Guardian Golems scattered throughout the lands, the bolts unleashed from this bow carry tremendous force, capable of staggering foes and turning the tide of battle. Whether in PvP encounters or facing formidable adversaries, the Golem Greatbow proves itself as a formidable ally.

The Quest for the Golem Greatbow

Unlike some weapons that can be acquired through guaranteed means, obtaining the Golem Greatbow presents a unique challenge. There exists no straightforward path to claim this legendary weapon. Instead, adventurers must venture forth and confront Guardian Golems, the custodians of these mighty bows.

Guardian Golems, with their towering stature and formidable presence, roam certain areas of the Lands Between. To acquire the Golem Greatbow, one must face these guardians in combat. Though daunting at first glance, Guardian Golems can be felled with strategic strikes to their massive frames. Aim for their vulnerable legs to bring them crashing down, then strike at their core to inflict critical damage and secure victory.

While Guardian Golems are not as plentiful as common adversaries, they tend to inhabit areas in proximity to sites of grace, minimizing the need for extensive travel between encounters. This strategic placement allows determined adventurers to engage in efficient farming of these elusive foes.

Best Farming Locations

For those seeking to expedite their quest for the Golem Greatbow, a prime farming location awaits just beyond the Grand Lift of Dectus in the Altus Plateau. Once you have obtained both halves of the Dectus medallion, you can ascend the Grand Lift of Dectus and emerge onto the Altus Plateau, where your trials shall begin.

Upon emerging from the lift, keen-eyed adventurers will spot not one, but two Guardian Golems awaiting their challenge. Among them stands the guardian wielding the coveted Golem Greatbow, ready to test the mettle of any who dare to face it. Dispatching this guardian will require skill and perseverance, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Engage the Guardian Golem wielding the Greatbow in combat, utilizing your arsenal of weapons and tactics to overcome its formidable defenses. Once vanquished, return to the nearby site of grace and initiate the process anew. By repeating this cycle, you increase your chances of claiming the Golem Greatbow as your own.

Other Tips for Success

As with any endeavor in Elden Ring, preparation is key to success. To improve your chances of obtaining the Golem Greatbow, consider equipping the Silver Scarab talisman. This potent artifact boosts your character’s Discovery by 75, increasing the likelihood of rare drops, including the Golem Greatbow, to 17.5%. Additionally, consuming a Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot grants an additional 50 Discovery, further enhancing your odds of success.

Investing points into the Arcane attribute also proves beneficial, as each point allocated increases your Discovery by one. By maximizing your Discovery through these means, you tilt the odds in your favor and expedite your journey towards claiming the Golem Greatbow.