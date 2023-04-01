How To Get The Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a game that requires players to put in some work before they can arm Leon S. Kennedy with all the powerful weapons. The Handcannon is one of those powerful weapons that players can acquire in the game. If you’re hoping to add this magnum to your collection, this guide has all the information you need on how to obtain the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4.

Acquiring the Handcannon is not an easy task. The first requirement is that players must complete the game once in order to unlock Professional Mode. Once this is achieved, players will have to start a new game on this difficulty level, and they cannot carry over any items from previous playthroughs. Additionally, players must complete the challenging playthrough with an A rank at the end. Bonus weapons are also off-limits in this playthrough.

If all these requirements are met, players can unlock the Handcannon in the bonus content shop. However, this will require 1,000 CP to unlock, so players must ensure they have enough to purchase it. This should be easy enough if players have already completed the game once and have done so again on Professional difficulty.

The Handcannon is a powerful weapon that packs a punch even at its base level. Like other weapons in the game, players can upgrade its Power, Ammo Capacity, Reload Speed, and Rate of Fire. However, the cost of upgrading the Handcannon is quite high and will require significant investment to reach the maximum level. Despite this, it’s worth noting that the Handcannon’s exclusive upgrade allows players to tap into unlimited ammo. To make the most out of the Handcannon, players might want to consider spending Spinel for the exclusive upgrade ticket.

Armed with the Handcannon, players can run through Resident Evil 4 with ease, and not even the Las Plagas parasite can ruin the experience. The Handcannon is arguably one of the best weapons in the game, making it a must-have for any serious player.

In conclusion, acquiring the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a challenging task that requires players to complete the game once on Professional Mode and achieve an A rank without using any bonus weapons. Once these requirements are met, players can unlock the Handcannon in the bonus content shop by spending 1,000 CP. Upgrading the Handcannon is also an option, but it will require significant investment. However, the weapon’s exclusive upgrade allows players to tap into unlimited ammo, making it a valuable asset in the game. With the Handcannon in hand, players can breeze through Resident Evil 4 Remake without any trouble.