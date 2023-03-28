How To Get The Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

If you’re a fan of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you know that upgrading your weapons is essential to surviving the game. One of the most helpful upgrades for handguns is the Laser Sight. This small device can make a huge difference in accuracy, but it’s important to know where to find it.

Players will need to keep in mind that inventory space is limited, so it can be difficult to choose which upgrades to prioritize. While larger upgrades like scopes and stocks can make weapons more accurate, they take up more space in Leon’s inventory case. This makes smaller upgrades like the Laser Sight very useful, as they only take up a couple of inventory slots but can really help players struggling with aiming their handguns.

The Laser Sight can be obtained early on in the game, shortly after Leon is taken to an old, seemingly abandoned factory. Here, he will meet a mysterious Merchant who sells all sorts of useful gear. The Merchant gives players the chance to purchase new weapons and sell their old, unwanted items and treasures. He can also tune up any weapons for a price and even repair Leon’s Knife if it breaks during combat. However, players should be aware that the Merchant expects a higher price for rare items than for standard equipment.

Where To Find the Laser Sight:

To obtain the Laser Sight, players need to click the Trade option when speaking to the Merchant. This takes them to a special page where they can trade valuable Spinels for useful items, upgrades, resources, and even treasure maps. Players can get the Laser Sight from the moment they meet the Merchant, but it’s a bit pricey, costing 10 Spinels to unlock.

Spinels can be obtained by completing Requests, which are bright blue notices scattered around each area. By this point in the story, players should have already received a request to eliminate Blue Medallions in the Village, and they can pick up a “Pest Control Request” to eliminate rats in the Factory right next to where they meet the Merchant for the first time. Players should only need to complete a few more Requests to have enough Spinels to unlock the Laser Sight, which they can then attach to many of the handguns Leon will find throughout his journey.

In summary, getting the Laser Sight in the Resident Evil 4 Remake can be a huge help in improving handgun accuracy. Players should keep in mind the limited inventory space and prioritize smaller upgrades like the Laser Sight. To obtain it, players need to trade Spinels with the Merchant, which can be obtained by completing Requests scattered around each area. With a little effort, players can quickly obtain the Laser Sight and make their journey to rescue Ashley Graham a little bit easier.