How To Get The Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a thrilling game that offers players a range of weapons to aid them in completing their missions. While some of these weapons can be obtained in the field, others can be purchased from a merchant, who can be found in various locations throughout the game. By using the in-game currency, Pasetas, players can upgrade their weapons to help them tackle tough challenges. One of the most powerful and costly weapons available early on in the game is the Rocket Launcher. In this article, we will provide a guide on how to acquire this weapon and use it effectively in the game.

In Chapter 3, players take control of Leon, who is on a mission to cross the lake. However, before he can do so, he needs to acquire a canister of fuel to start up the boat. As players search for the fuel, they will come across the Merchant Hideout after traversing the quarry. A purple torch signals the upcoming merchant. The hideout boasts a rack full of weapons, and there is a nearby elevator that leads to a shooting range.

To find the Rocket Launcher, players need to examine the rack, but it will not be available for sale yet. Leon will comment on how well-stocked the merchant is. After finding the fuel at the fish farm and defeating the Del Lago boss to end Chapter 3, players can progress to Chapter 4.

In Chapter 4, players need to find two statue heads to proceed. During their search, Leon can now use the boat to explore the lake and surrounding areas. With the boat, players can head back to the Merchant Hideout, dock and climb up the ladder to view the merchant’s inventory. The Rocket Launcher will now be available for sale for a staggering 80,000 Pasetas.

While the Rocket Launcher is a potent weapon, it has some limitations. Firstly, it takes up a considerable amount of space in the attache case, measuring two grid slots high and eight across. Secondly, it is a single-use weapon, meaning that once it is fired, it will be removed permanently from the player’s inventory.

Despite these limitations, the Rocket Launcher is worth the price tag as it can immediately kill most enemies in range and help defeat certain bosses quickly. However, players should note that both Ashley and Leon will be affected if the rocket is fired too close. If a rocket ends up near Ashley when she is in her incapacitated state, it can lead to a game over. Therefore, players must use the weapon wisely to avoid losing progress.

To conclude, the Rocket Launcher is a powerful weapon that players can use to their advantage in Resident Evil 4 Remake. By following the guide mentioned above, players can acquire this weapon early on in the game and use it to progress. While the weapon comes with some drawbacks, its ability to defeat most enemies in range and help with boss battles make it worth the hefty price tag of 80,000 Pasetas. Players must use the weapon wisely to avoid losing progress, and keep in mind the limitations mentioned above.