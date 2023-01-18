How to Get the Maid Outfit in Goose Goose Duck

Goose Goose Duck is a popular online multiplayer game that allows players to customize their characters and earn achievements to unlock new items and outfits. One of the most sought-after outfits in the game is the Maid Outfit, which can be obtained by completing the achievement “We Need More Lemon Pledge” and then using 500 silver coins to purchase it.

The first step to obtaining the Maid Outfit is to complete the achievement “We Need More Lemon Pledge.” This achievement requires players to complete the “clean the manifolds” or “disinfect the shower” task 500 times in the game, this means the player needs to put in a significant amount of time as geese in the game, this is a fairly time consuming process and can get boring, we recommend doing it parallel to your normal gameplay.

Once the achievement has been completed, players will be rewarded with a certain number of silver coins, which can then be used to purchase the Maid Outfit. The Maid Outfit can be purchased from the in-game store for 500 silver coins.

The Maid Outfit is a stylish and elegant outfit that is perfect for players who want to stand out in the game world. The outfit features a traditional maid’s uniform, complete with a white apron, a black dress, and a white headband. The outfit also comes with a matching pair of black shoes and a white lace parasol.

Once the Maid Outfit has been purchased, players can equip it by going to the character customization menu and selecting the outfit from their inventory. Once the outfit has been equipped, players will be able to see their character wearing the outfit in the game world.

The Maid Outfit is not only a stylish addition to any player’s wardrobe, but it also provides a unique gameplay experience. Players who wear the Maid Outfit will be able to truly flex their dedication to the game in a more visible way to their friends or other players in the game.

In conclusion, obtaining the Maid Outfit in Goose Goose Duck is a two-step process. First, players must complete the achievement “We Need More Lemon Pledge” by cleaning up. Once the achievement has been completed, players can then use the silver coins earned from the achievement to purchase the Maid Outfit from the in-game store. The Maid Outfit is a stylish and elegant outfit that provides a unique and rewarding gameplay experience, making it a must-have for any player looking to stand out in the game world.