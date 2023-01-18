How to Get the Corgi Minion in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has captured the hearts of many players worldwide. With its immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and engaging storyline, it’s no wonder that it’s become one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market today. One of the most sought-after items in the game is the Corgi Minion, which is available for purchase from the Faux Commander’s shop for 400 Faux Leaves.

To acquire the Corgi Minion, you first need to understand what Faux Leaves are and how to acquire them. Faux Leaves are a type of in-game currency that can be earned through various activities, such as completing quests and participating in events. The amount of Faux Leaves you can earn will depend on the level of difficulty of the task and the number of players participating.

To acquire the Corgi Minion, you need to have a minimum of 400 Faux Leaves in your inventory. To check your current Faux Leaf balance, simply open the Character menu, and select Currency. Your Faux Leaf balance will be displayed on the right-hand side of the screen.

Once you have enough Faux Leaves, you can proceed to the Faux Commander’s shop, which is located in Idyllshire. When you enter the Faux Commander’s shop, you will be greeted by a friendly NPC (non-player character) who will assist you in finding the Corgi Minion. You can either browse the shop’s inventory and go to the others tab in the shop. Once you have located the Corgi Minion, you can purchase it for 400 Faux Leaves.

The Corgi Minion is a cute and loyal companion that will follow you around and assist you in battles. It has a variety of different abilities and can be customized to suit your personal playstyle.Its special ability is that it reduces the enemy’s defense by 50% who is within its range.

To customize your Corgi Minion, you will need to access the Minion Guide, which can be found in the Character menu. Once you have opened the Minion Guide, you will be able to select the Corgi Minion and choose which abilities you want to assign to it.

Additionally, you can also change the appearance of your Corgi Minion by purchasing a variety of different outfits and accessories. These items can be found in the Faux Commander’s shop or other vendors throughout the game world.

In conclusion, acquiring the Corgi Minion is a simple process that requires only a minimal amount of effort. By earning Faux Leaves and purchasing the Corgi Minion from the Faux Commander’s shop in Ul’dah, you will have a loyal companion that will assist you in battles and provide you with hours of entertainment. With its cute appearance, customizable abilities, and variety of outfits and accessories, the Corgi Minion is a must-have for any Final Fantasy XIV player.