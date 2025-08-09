Fortnite’s ever-changing arsenal keeps players on their toes, and one of the most sought-after weapons in Chapter 6 Season 4 is the Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle. This exotic assault rifle isn’t just another gun—it’s a powerhouse that rewards accuracy with increasing damage. If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on it, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know, from unlocking it to mastering its mechanics.

Before diving into how to obtain it, let’s talk about why this weapon is worth the effort. The Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle is an exotic variant of the standard O.X.R. Rifle, meaning it packs unique perks. Here’s what sets it apart:

Damage Boost Mechanic : Every successful hit on an enemy increases the rifle’s damage by 5, capping at an extra 20 damage. This boost resets if you stop dealing damage for a few seconds or switch weapons.

Accuracy & Range : Unlike some spray-and-pray ARs, this rifle has low recoil and excels in medium to long-range fights.

First Shot Accuracy : If you time your shots right, the first bullet will always land precisely where you aim.

In short, if you can land consistent shots, this rifle will melt opponents faster than most weapons in the game.

Step 1: Reach O.X.R. Rank A

The Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle isn’t something you’ll find in regular chests or supply drops. Instead, it’s locked behind a progression system—your O.X.R. Rank. To even have a chance at getting this weapon, you’ll need to hit Rank A. Here’s how to climb the ranks quickly:

Best Ways to Earn Rank XP

Capture Outposts : Securing an Outpost gives you 250 XP , one of the fastest ways to level up.

Destroy Bug Nests & Hives : Each nest destroyed grants 30 XP , while eliminating a Bomber Bug gives 50 XP .

Defeat the Queen Bug : Taking down this boss rewards a whopping 200 XP .

Eliminate Players : Each knockout or elimination gives 75 XP , so aggressive play pays off.

Focus on landing near Outposts early in the match. Clear bugs, claim the point, and then move to nearby hives for maximum efficiency.

Step 2: Locate an O.X.R. Bunker

Once you hit Rank A, the next step is finding an O.X.R. Bunker. These hidden loot vaults contain high-tier weapons, including the Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle. There are four bunkers scattered across the map:

West of Foxy Floodgate

North of Shiny Shafts

South of Utopia City

South of First Order Base

The bunker near First Order Base is rumored to have a higher chance of spawning the Eradicator, but this isn’t confirmed—loot inside is randomized.

Bunker Loot Breakdown

Inside, you’ll find:

A guaranteed Exotic weapon (could be the Eradicator or another exotic).

Rare chests with high-tier loot.

Ammo boxes and healing items.

Since these bunkers are hot zones, move fast. Other players will rush them once they hit Rank A, so be prepared for fights.

Step 3: Optimize Your Loadout for the Rifle

Assuming you’ve secured the Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle, here’s how to make the most of it:

Ideal Attachments & Playstyle

Medium-Range Engagements : The rifle shines at mid-to-long distances. Avoid close-quarters fights where shotguns dominate.

Burst Fire for Accuracy : While it’s automatic, controlled bursts help maintain accuracy and maximize the damage boost.

Pair with a Close-Range Weapon : Since the Eradicator isn’t ideal for tight spaces, carry a shotgun or SMG as backup.

Advanced Tip: Managing the Damage Boost

The damage boost decays faster at higher stacks (+20 damage resets in 5 seconds, while +5 lasts 10 seconds). To keep the bonus active: