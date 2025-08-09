Madden NFL 26 is just around the corner, and if you’re a fan of Madden Ultimate Team (MUT), you won’t want to miss out on the Rookie Premiere program. This program lets you earn rewards in Madden NFL 25 that carry over to Madden NFL 26, giving you a head start when the new game launches. But how exactly do you get these Rookie Premiere players? Let’s break it down step by step in a way that’s easy to understand.

The Rookie Premiere program is a special event in Madden Ultimate Team that allows players to unlock rookie cards in the current Madden game (Madden NFL 25) that will automatically transfer to the next installment (Madden NFL 26). These cards are usually high-rated versions of the latest NFL rookies, making them valuable additions to your MUT squad right from day one.

To get these rewards, you’ll need to complete specific challenges, sets, and objectives in Madden NFL 25 before the program ends. The good news? You don’t have to be a hardcore grinder to participate—just consistent.

How to Earn Rookie Premiere Rewards

There are a few key ways to earn Rookie Premiere players and tokens in Madden NFL 25. Here’s what you need to do:

Play MUT Weekly During the Program

The Rookie Premiere program runs for a limited time—this year, it started on July 10, 2025, and ends on August 6, 2025. To maximize your rewards, you’ll want to log in and play Madden Ultimate Team every week during this period.

Free 99 OVR Rookie Premiere Player: Simply launch MUT during the event, and you’ll get one free 99 OVR Rookie Premiere player just for logging in.

Redzone Royale Players: There are three separate time windows where you can claim a free 99 OVR Redzone Royale player. If you miss one, that reward is gone, so mark your calendar: July 10 – July 17 July 17 – July 24 July 24 – August 6



Complete Rookie Premiere Sets

Earning players isn’t just about logging in—you’ll also need to complete sets. Here’s how:

Earn Set Tokens: Play challenges and objectives to collect Rookie Premiere Set Tokens.

Exchange Redzone Royale Players: Use the 99 OVR Redzone Royale players you claimed (or earned) to complete special sets. Each completed set can be exchanged for a Rookie Premiere player.

Finish Field Pass Objectives

The Field Pass is another way to earn rewards. By completing certain objectives, you can get up to three Rookie Premiere 32 Team Chem Tokens, which will help boost your team chemistry in Madden NFL 26.

What Rewards Carry Over to Madden NFL 26?

Not everything you earn in Madden NFL 25 will transfer to the new game. Here’s what you can take with you:

Up to 4 Rookie Premiere Players – Even if you earn more, only four will carry over.

Up to 3 Rookie Premiere 32 Team Chem Tokens – These help with team-building chemistry in Madden NFL 26.

Important Note: All challenges, sets, and objectives must be completed by August 6, 2025 (11:59 PM ET) to qualify for rewards in Madden NFL 26. After that, the sets expire on August 10, 2025, so don’t wait until the last minute!