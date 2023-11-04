How To Get The Oculus in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is renowned for its thrilling loot drops, and the desire to obtain those rare, game-changing Unique items is a common goal for players. Among these coveted items, The Oculus stands out as an exceptional wand, particularly sought after by Sorcerers for its significant enhancements to their builds. In this guide, we will walk you through the journey of acquiring The Oculus in Diablo 4, providing you with simple and straightforward instructions.

Unique quality items, distinguished by their golden color, are the most prized possessions for players in Diablo 4. These items are unique because they come with special affixes that are not found on any other items in the game, thereby altering how certain character builds function. The quest to acquire these unique items is an integral part of the game, and The Oculus is a prime example.

The Oculus is a unique wand that has been a fan favorite since its debut in Diablo 2. In Diablo 4, it is designed exclusively for the Sorcerer class, continuing its tradition. This wand is renowned for its ability to randomly teleport the user during combat, a feature that can be a double-edged sword. But where can you find The Oculus and experience its effects for yourself?

Acquiring The Oculus

In the Diablo universe, obtaining loot relies on a combination of luck and the time invested in the game. Since unique items are exceptionally rare, finding one, let alone the right one, can be a daunting task. However, there are several strategies to enhance your chances of obtaining The Oculus.

Reach World Tier 3 : To start your quest for unique items, ensure you have reached at least World Tier 3. Unique items can only be found in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. Once you’ve reached these tiers, you can begin participating in various endgame activities to increase your chances of finding The Oculus. Engage in Endgame Activities : Endgame activities are your best bet for unique item drops. These activities include completing Helltide Events, Nightmare Dungeons, defeating World Bosses, turning in and completing Whispers, and playing in higher World Tiers. Defeat Beast in the Ice : The most effective way to acquire The Oculus is by defeating the Beast in the Ice. This formidable boss is encountered on World Tier 4, inside the Glacial Fissure Nightmare dungeon. The reason this boss is special is that The Oculus is listed in its loot table, providing you with a targeted approach to obtaining the wand.

However, reaching the Beast in the Ice requires some preparation. Players must first venture through Nightmare Dungeons at level 30 or higher, where they have a chance to be rewarded with an item called Distilled Fear. You’ll need 9 Distilled Fear items and 250 Sigil Powder to craft the Sigil required to enter the Glacial Fissure Nightmare dungeon. You can acquire Sigil Powder by defeating enemies in Nightmare Dungeons or by completing activities like Whispers and World Bosses.

Once you’ve gathered these items, head to the Occultist to craft the Sigil and use it to open the dungeon. Once inside, confront the Beast in the Ice, and with a bit of luck, you may find The Oculus in your loot after defeating the boss.

The Power of The Oculus

The grind to obtain The Oculus may be challenging, but the reward is well worth it. This unique wand boasts a range of powerful stats that can significantly enhance your character’s capabilities.

In a manner reminiscent of Diablo 2, The Oculus not only pays homage to its predecessor but also elevates your character’s build with its formidable stats and the strategic advantage of random teleportation. As a result, The Oculus is a prized goal for Diablo 4 players willing to face the challenges of Sanctuary.