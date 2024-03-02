Exploring the depths of the ocean in Sons of the Forest can be a thrilling experience, but it requires the right gear. The rebreather, a crucial item in the game, allows players to venture underwater for extended periods. While the forest and beaches of the island offer plenty to discover, some of the most intriguing secrets lie beneath the waves. Acquiring the rebreather marks the beginning of an exciting journey through the game’s story campaign, unlocking access to powerful weapons and essential items.

Locating the Rebreather

Finding the rebreather may prove to be a straightforward task or a challenging odyssey, depending on your spawn point. Fortunately, all players start their adventure equipped with an emergency pack containing a GPS, lighter, and axe, facilitating the early acquisition of the rebreather. Positioned within one of the marked caves on the GPS, the rebreather’s whereabouts are revealed in this guide, ensuring players can secure this vital tool in Sons of the Forest.

All Rebreather Locations

The rebreather is nestled within a cave situated on the northernmost beach of the mountain’s western side. Sons of the Forest offers three potential spawn locations: the north beach, the mountain, or deep within the southwestern forest. For those spawning on the beach, the rebreather cave lies in close proximity, allowing for swift retrieval following resource collection at the crash site. Despite perilously low health levels, players can replenish their vitality using medicinal supplies found within the tubs.

While the forest spawn point entails a lengthier journey, it remains within a day’s reach, whereas the mountain spawn presents additional challenges due to frigid conditions and treacherous cliffs. Expedite your travels on land by commandeering a Golf Cart or EUC Bike, or take to the skies with a Foldable Hang Glider to descend the mountain swiftly. Upon reaching the beach, the cave entrance hides amidst rocks offshore near yellow barrels, barricaded by wooden planks.

Navigating the Cave

Tear down the wooden barriers using the Tactical axe from your emergency pack and press “E” to enter the cave. Although darkness pervades the interior, a small lighter within the emergency pack provides some illumination. Opting to acquire a flashlight from designated locations marked on the GPS facilitates navigation within the cavernous depths.

Prepare adequately for the hazardous cave journey by stocking up on essential supplies like food and beverages. Meal packs and energy drinks can be scavenged from numerous campsites scattered across the island, while hunting and water boiling using a cooking pot offer alternative sustenance options. Beware of contaminated water sources, as consumption without prior boiling can lead to illness.

Getting the Rebreather

Upon entering the cave, scour crates and investigate bodies at the entrance to procure resources and glean story insights. Activating a laptop within the cave unveils the Entertainment Bunker’s location on the GPS, offering further exploration opportunities. Progress deeper into the cave, traversing tunnels until encountering a faint light and a crouching passage under a low wall. Beyond lies a flooded chamber, teeming with mutants, which can be evaded or confronted as desired.

Continue along the flooded passageway, adorned with life jackets and tubes, leading to a spacious chamber inhabited by more mutants. Navigate to the room’s right side and locate a small entry necessitating crouching to access. Proceed into the adjacent chamber, featuring a slight drop and a vast body of water illuminated by a bright light.

Approach the light source to find the rebreather resting atop a rock near the water’s edge. Press “E” to acquire the rebreather and equip it from your inventory. Exploit the abundance of containers and supplies scattered throughout the vicinity before embarking on your escape. With the rebreather donned, plunge into the water and swim leftward to commence your underwater journey.

Do Exercise caution during your underwater excursion though, as encounters with sharks are possible. Avoid detection by timing your movements to evade potential attacks, utilizing the rebreather’s protective capabilities to facilitate safe passage. Navigate through the underwater tunnel back to the ocean, resurfacing to claim the Rope Gun and continue your adventure in Sons of the Forest.