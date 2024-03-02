Before Elden Ring’s release, rumors swirled in 2019 about a game titled Great Rune from the renowned developers, FromSoftware. However, the official unveiling revealed the game we now know as Elden Ring. Despite the shift in title, players quickly realized that Great Runes were a central concept in the game’s design.

This game-changing item introduces exciting new mechanics, but harnessing its power requires navigating a series of intricate steps. With Elden Ring’s sprawling open-world tempting players with endless exploration, it’s easy to lose focus when pursuing Great Runes. Thus, this guide aims to keep players on the right path by providing a detailed walkthrough of each essential step in utilizing Great Runes effectively.

How to Use Great Runes in Elden Ring

Great Runes possess the potential to significantly enhance a tarnished player’s gameplay, offering a vital edge necessary for survival in the perilous Lands Between. However, unlocking the full potential of a Great Rune’s blessing entails undertaking a series of complex procedures. These steps include:

Obtaining Great Runes Restoring Great Rune Powers Equipping Restored Great Runes Activating Great Runes

Obtaining Great Runes in Elden Ring

Securing a Great Rune necessitates defeating either a Demigod or a Shard Bearer. These formidable adversaries pose a significant challenge, often requiring assistance from fellow tarnished players or Elden Ring NPCs. Upon vanquishing the opponent, the victorious tarnished acquires the defeated foe’s Great Rune, paving the way for subsequent steps in unlocking its powers.

Restoring Great Rune Powers in Elden Ring

Following the defeat of a Great Rune bearer, players must study the Great Rune’s description, which reveals the path to the Divine Tower located within the corresponding area. Within the Divine Tower, the power of the Great Rune can be restored. Embarking on this journey presents numerous dangers, with formidable adversaries lurking at every turn. However, the rewards awaiting the intrepid tarnished at journey’s end make the perilous trek worthwhile.

Equipping Great Runes in Elden Ring

Upon successfully restoring the power of a Great Rune, players should seek respite at the nearest Site of Lost Grace. Here, a new menu known as the Great Rune Menu becomes accessible. Within this menu, players can equip the restored Great Rune to their character, albeit with one final step required to activate its effects.

Activating Great Runes in Elden Ring

Activating Great Runes demands the consumption of Rune Arcs. These rare items are sporadically scattered throughout the Lands Between but can also be procured from merchants dispersed across the realm. Each Great Rune bestows unique effects upon the tarnished player, such as:

Godrick Great Rune: Enhances all Attributes.

Rykard Great Rune: Restores a portion of HP upon defeating enemies.

Great Rune of The Unborn: Facilitates Perfect Rebirth.

Radahn Great Rune: Boosts HP, FP, and Stamina.

Mohg Great Rune: Grants the Blessing of the Blood Phantoms.

Morgott Great Rune: Significantly increases HP.

Malenia Great Rune: Allows attacks to recover HP.

In conclusion, mastering the art of harnessing Great Runes in Elden Ring is a transformative journey, offering players an array of potent abilities to aid in their quest across the perilous Lands Between. By following the steps outlined in this guide, players can unlock the full potential of Great Runes and emerge victorious in their quest for power and glory.