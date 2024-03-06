The Guardians are accustomed to traversing the celestial landscapes on their trusty Sparrows. But now, a new era dawns with the introduction of the Skimmer hoverboard. Imagine cruising through the cosmos with the agility of a Cloud Strider – that’s the promise the Skimmer holds.

Bungie has graced the Guardians with this innovative addition, marking the first new vehicle class in a decade. The Skimmer isn’t just a mode of transportation; it’s a statement, a symbol of style and flair in the face of adversity. And the best part? It’s available to all, free of charge – if you know how to claim it.

The Skimmer, reminiscent of the legendary Cloud Striders’ skyboard, emerges as a crucial asset in the Guardian Games 2024 event. As the impending threat of The Final Shape looms, why not confront it in unparalleled style, riding the wave of destiny on this radical sci-fi skateboard?

The “Best In Class” Quest

Your journey to acquiring the Skimmer begins at The Tower, where Eva Levante presides over the annual Guardian Games. Pay her a visit, and she’ll set you on the path to greatness. Upon your initial encounter, Eva will outfit you with a Titan Mark, Warlock Bond, or Hunter Cloak, depending on your class. With your newfound gear, you’ll embark on the Best In Class quest.

This quest is a straightforward affair. Don your class-specific item, procure a bounty card from Eva, and dive into the fray. Engage in Guardian Games playlist activities or engage in the intense skirmishes of Supremacy, all while sporting your emblematic gear.

After completing these tasks, return to Eva, who will bestow upon you a Medallion Case. Within this case, you’ll house your hard-earned Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Medallions. Deposit these tokens at the Podium behind Eva in the Tower Courtyard.

Next, seek out Zavala to obtain the Shoot to Score quest, followed by a rendezvous with Lord Shaxx for the Vying For Supremacy quest. Upon concluding these interactions, return to Eva for your reward – an exclusive, event-themed version of the Allstar Vector Skimmer. Fear not, as Eva will also furnish you with the Drop In quest, ensuring permanent access to the Allstar Vector beyond the confines of Guardian Games 2024.

Getting Your Skimmer

Now that you’ve unlocked your first Skimmer, the task at hand is preserving it for posterity. Claim the Drop In quest from Eva Levante and embark on its objectives. Merely completing one of the three prescribed tasks will safeguard the Allstar Vector in your inventory indefinitely.

Alternatively, for those unwilling to embark on Eva’s odyssey or seeking an expedited path to Skimmer ownership, the Eververse store beckons. Within its digital aisles, the Gjallarheart Gear Bundle awaits. By parting with 2,500 Silver, roughly equivalent to $30 USD, players can acquire a cornucopia of themed items, including the Winged Wolf Skimmer – a nod to the legendary Gjallahorn rocket launcher.

Skimmer Navigation

Now that you possess the coveted Skimmer, it’s time to unleash its full potential. This hoverboard introduces a paradigm shift from the traditional Sparrows. Gone are the days of expending energy for boosts and dodges. Instead, revel in the freedom of movement afforded by the Skimmer.

Engage the boost function or execute dodge rolls without fear of energy depletion. And when the sky beckons, simply press R2/Shift to ascend into the heavens. Embrace the thrill of grinding mid-air with a tap of Circle/B/Ctrl, transcending the limits of conventional travel.

But heed this advice: aerial maneuvers and grinding consume energy. Replenish your reserves by landing periodically or summoning a fresh Skimmer before the void claims you. Guardians have already harnessed these techniques to circumvent challenges like the Deadsea jumping puzzle in the Prophecy Dungeon.

As the countdown to March 26, 2024, looms, seize the opportunity to claim your Allstar Vector Skimmer and soar through the cosmos in Destiny 2. Whether through triumph in the Guardian Games or a visit to the Eververse store, the skies await your conquest. Harness the power of the Skimmer and etch your legend upon the stars.