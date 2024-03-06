The developers at Niantic are rolling out these new additions – Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge – as part of the Pokemon Horizons Series Celebration event. This event promises a plethora of in-game activities, including wild spawns, Egg Pokemon, raids, Research quests, and more. Acquiring Charcadet is the initial stride towards completing your Pokedex with Armarouge and Ceruledge.

To embark on this adventure, mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 5, at 10 AM, when the Horizons Series Celebration event commences. Not only can you capture Charcadet, but you can also encounter the elusive Captain’s Cap Pikachu and its Shiny variant. Charcadet is obtainable through Egg hatches, and seizing one opens the door to obtaining Armarouge and Ceruledge. This guide elucidates the process of acquiring these elusive creatures.

How To Get Charcadet In Pokemon GO

Charcadet, a Fire-type monster, boasts a maximum CP of 828. With stats including 92 Attack, 74 Defense, and 120 Stamina Power, it becomes a formidable force post-evolution. However, Charcadet is susceptible to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves while demonstrating resilience against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks.

As Charcadet makes its debut during the Pokemon Horizons Series Celebration event, participants have the opportunity to secure this fiery creature. It emerges from Eggs during the event and remains accessible even after the event concludes. The boosted hatch rate during the event facilitates quicker acquisition.

Charcadet is nestled within 2 KM, 5 KM, and 10 KM Eggs, enhancing trainers’ odds of encountering it. Notably, it retains its availability as a 10 KM Egg post-event. Eggs boast rarity tiers; Charcadet falls under Tier 4 for 2 KM Eggs, Tier 3 for 5 KM Eggs, and Tier 1 for 10 KM Eggs, amplifying the likelihood of hatching it from the latter. To maximize chances, gather a multitude of Eggs and stock up on Incubators to expedite hatching. This period also presents an opportunity to accumulate Charcadet Candy for future evolution endeavors.

How To Get Armarouge And Ceruledge In Pokemon GO

While Charcadet can be obtained through Eggs, unlocking Armarouge or Ceruledge necessitates evolution. Charcadet boasts two evolutionary pathways, each offering distinct typings, appearances, and move sets.

Evolution into Armarouge mandates 50 Candy and triumph over 30 Psychic-type Pokemon. This yields a formidable Fire and Psychic-type addition to your roster.

For those eyeing Ceruledge, the evolution process mirrors Armarouge’s requirements with a twist. Accumulate 50 Candy and conquer 30 Ghost-type Pokemon to transform your Charcadet into a Fire and Ghost-type Ceruledge.

