In the vast world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, few items are as elusive and intriguing as the Spectre Ring. This unique piece of jewelry offers a blend of powerful enhancements and subtle drawbacks, making it a coveted accessory for stealthy adventurers. However, acquiring it isn’t straightforward, as it’s hidden behind a series of in-game oversights. This guide will walk you through the steps to obtain the Spectre Ring in Oblivion Remastered, ensuring you can add this rare item to your collection.

Before diving into the acquisition process, it’s essential to understand what makes the Spectre Ring special. This ring provides a combination of beneficial and detrimental effects:

Chameleon 25%

Fortify Sneak 5 pts

Fortify Security 5 pts

Feather 100 pts

Drain Strength 10 pts

Drain Endurance 5 pts

The Chameleon effect is particularly valuable for players who prefer stealth, as it renders the character partially invisible. Combined with boosts to Sneak and Security, it enhances a thief or assassin’s capabilities. The Feather effect increases carrying capacity, offsetting the Drain Strength penalty.

The Challenge: An Unobtainable Item

In the base game, the Spectre Ring is placed in a chest within Red Diamond Jewelry, a shop located in the Imperial City Market District. However, due to a misassigned ownership flag, the chest is marked as belonging to Ris Fralmoton, an NPC who doesn’t exist in the game. As a result, the ring never appears in the merchant’s inventory, rendering it unobtainable through normal gameplay.

Methods to Acquire the Spectre Ring

Despite this hurdle, there are several ways to obtain the Spectre Ring:

1. Console Commands (PC Only)

For PC players, the simplest method is to use the in-game console:

Press the tilde key (~) to open the console. Type player.additem 000CA12A 1 and press Enter. Close the console by pressing the tilde key again.

This command adds the Spectre Ring directly to your inventory.

2. Accessing the Hidden Chest

If you prefer a more immersive approach:

Enter Red Diamond Jewelry in the Imperial City Market District. Open the console and type tcl to enable no-clip mode. Move beneath the floor to locate a floating chest under the stairs. Click on the chest to select it, then type unlock in the console. Open the chest to retrieve the Spectre Ring. Type tcl again to disable no-clip mode.

This method allows you to obtain the ring without directly adding it via console commands, maintaining a sense of in-game discovery.

3. Installing the Unofficial Oblivion Patch (UOP)

The Unofficial Oblivion Patch is a comprehensive mod that fixes numerous bugs in the game, including the Spectre Ring issue. By installing the UOP:

Download and install the patch from a reputable modding site. Launch the game and visit Red Diamond Jewelry. The Spectre Ring should now appear in the merchant’s inventory for purchase.

This method is ideal for players who want a seamless experience without using console commands.

4. Using a Specific Mod

Alternatively, there’s a dedicated mod called “Spectre Ring Fix” that addresses this particular issue:

Download the mod from a trusted source. Install it according to the provided instructions. Launch the game and visit Red Diamond Jewelry. The Spectre Ring should now be available for purchase.

This mod specifically targets the Spectre Ring problem, making it a lightweight solution for those not wanting to install the full UOP.

Tips for Maximizing the Spectre Ring’s Benefits

Once you’ve acquired the Spectre Ring, consider the following to make the most of its effects: