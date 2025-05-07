In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, persuasion is more than just a dialogue option—it’s a strategic tool that can unlock better prices, hidden quests, and valuable information. Mastering the persuasion system can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate and excel in the art of persuasion.

When engaging in conversation with an NPC, you’ll encounter the persuasion minigame. This feature presents a circular interface divided into four segments, each representing a different approach:

Admire

Boast

Joke

Coerce

Each NPC has unique preferences, reacting differently to these approaches. Their reactions fall into four categories:

Love

Like

Dislike

Hate

Your objective is to select each option once per round, aligning the most favorable actions with the largest segments to maximize positive responses and increase the NPC’s disposition toward you.

Decoding NPC Reactions

Before making selections, observe the NPC’s facial expressions as you hover over each option:

Smile : Indicates liking or loving the approach.

Frown : Suggests dislike or hatred.

These visual cues are crucial for determining the best strategy. Remember, the segments rotate clockwise after each selection, so plan your moves accordingly to align favorable actions with larger segments.

Strategic Tips for Effective Persuasion

Identify Preferences Early : In your first interaction, test each option to gauge the NPC’s reactions. This will help you understand their preferences for future encounters. Optimize Segment Sizes : Aim to select loved or liked options when they align with larger segments, and disliked or hated options when they’re in smaller segments. This minimizes negative impacts and maximizes positive ones. Plan Ahead : Since the segments rotate, anticipate the upcoming positions of each option. This foresight allows you to sequence your selections for optimal results. Practice Makes Perfect : Engage with less critical NPCs to hone your skills. This practice will build your confidence and proficiency in the minigame.

Leveraging the Speechcraft Skill

Your success in persuasion is influenced by your Speechcraft skill. As you level up this skill, you’ll gain various advantages:

Apprentice (25) : Disposition decreases more slowly during the minigame.

Journeyman (50) : Gain a free rotation per turn, allowing better alignment of options.

Expert (75) : Bribes become more cost-effective.

Master (100) : Disposition no longer decreases over time, and negative impacts from disliked actions are reduced.

To improve your Speechcraft:

Engage Frequently : Regularly use the persuasion minigame with different NPCs.

Alternate Outcomes : Mix successful and unsuccessful attempts to gain experience.

Lower Initial Disposition : Drawing your weapon before initiating conversation can decrease an NPC’s disposition, providing more room for improvement during the minigame.

Utilizing Bribery

If persuasion proves challenging, bribery is an alternative method to increase an NPC’s disposition. The cost and effectiveness of bribes are influenced by your Speechcraft and Mercantile skills. Higher skill levels result in more affordable and impactful bribes.

Enhancing Speechcraft with Equipment

Certain items in the game can boost your Speechcraft skill:

Black Hand Robe and Hood : Offers significant Speechcraft bonuses.

Councilor’s Hood : Provides a Speechcraft increase along with poison resistance.

Imperial Breeches : Grants a modest Speechcraft enhancement.

Vest of the Bard : Adds a slight boost to Speechcraft.

Equipping these items can give you an edge in persuasion, especially when dealing with challenging NPCs.