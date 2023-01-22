How to Get Thunder Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Thunder Stones are a valuable item in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games that allow certain Pokemon to evolve. These stones can be found in a variety of ways, and in this article, we will go over the different methods for obtaining them.

The first way to get a Thunder Stone is by finding them in the wild. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Thunder Stones can be found in various locations such as caves, forests, and mountains. These stones are relatively rare, so it may take some time to find one. To increase your chances of finding a Thunder Stone, you can find them even on the ground as lootable items, so keep an eye out for them and always pick up items on the ground.

Another way to get a Thunder Stone is by purchasing them from a Delibird’s presents shop. These stores can be found in Lavencia, Mesagoza and Cascaraffa, and they sell a variety of items, including Thunder Stones. However, they can be quite expensive, 3000 Pokedollars to be specific, so you may need to save up some money before you can buy one. And it is mandatory to have earned three gym badges before you can purchase one

You can also get a Thunder Stone by trading with other trainers. If you have a Pokemon that another trainer is looking for, they may be willing to trade you a Thunder Stone in return. This is a great way to get a Thunder Stone if you don’t have the money to buy one or if you’re having trouble finding one in the wild.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can also try your hand at winning a Thunder Stone through an auction. The Porto Marinda auction house is the place to go as the auction items are found there and maybe the thunder stone can be one of them, they offer a chance to win rare items, including Thunder Stones. However, the odds of winning a Thunder Stone through an auction are relatively low, so it may take a few tries before you’re successful.

In conclusion, there are several ways to get a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including finding them in the wild, purchasing them from a Delibirds shop, trading with other trainers, winning them through a auction, and participating in events and special promotions. Each method has its own advantages and disadvantages, so it’s up to you to decide which one is the best for you. With some patience and a bit of luck, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Thunder Stone and evolve your Pokemon in no time.