In Destiny 2, Tinasha’s Mastery stands out as a unique sidearm introduced during the Iron Banner event in the Revenant season. Unlike typical sidearms, this weapon utilizes rocket-assisted rounds, offering explosive damage capabilities. Its Stasis element further enhances its utility, especially in PvE scenarios.

To obtain Tinasha’s Mastery, players must participate in the Iron Banner, a limited-time PvP event that occurs periodically. Engaging in matches and completing event-specific challenges will earn you Iron Engrams. These engrams can be focused at Lord Saladin in the Tower to acquire Iron Banner weapons, including Tinasha’s Mastery. Additionally, reaching Rank 4 with Lord Saladin during the event may grant you a curated roll of the weapon, potentially featuring desirable perks.

Understanding Tinasha’s Mastery

Tinasha’s Mastery is a rocket-assisted frame sidearm that fires explosive projectiles. Its Stasis element allows it to apply slowing effects to enemies, making it particularly effective in crowd control situations. While it shines in PvE content, its performance in PvP is less impressive due to its special ammo requirement and slower handling compared to other sidearms.

PvE God Roll for Tinasha’s Mastery

For PvE activities, optimizing Tinasha’s Mastery involves selecting perks that enhance its explosive potential and utility.

Launcher Barrel : Quick Launch – Improves handling and projectile speed, allowing for faster target acquisition.

Magazine : Appended Mag – Increases magazine size, providing more shots before needing to reload.

Perk 1 : Loose Change – Boosts reload speed and aim assist when applying elemental debuffs, synergizing well with Stasis effects.

Perk 2 : Chill Clip – Direct hits with the top half of the magazine cause a detonation that slows nearby targets, enhancing crowd control capabilities.

Masterwork : Reload Speed – Reduces downtime between volleys, maintaining consistent damage output.

This combination allows for efficient clearing of enemy groups and provides utility against tougher foes by slowing them, making it easier to manage engagements.

PvP God Roll for Tinasha’s Mastery

In the Crucible, Tinasha’s Mastery requires a different setup to maximize its effectiveness.

Launcher Barrel : Hard Launch – Significantly increases projectile speed, aiding in hitting moving targets.

Magazine : High-Velocity Rounds – Further boosts projectile speed and improves reload times.

Perk 1 : Impulse Amplifier – Greatly enhances projectile velocity and reload speed, crucial for quick engagements.

Perk 2 : Adagio – After a kill, the weapon deals increased damage, potentially allowing for quicker follow-up eliminations.

Masterwork : Velocity – Maximizes the speed of projectiles, making it easier to land shots on agile opponents.

While Tinasha’s Mastery may not be the top choice for competitive PvP play, this setup can still provide surprising results in casual matches, especially when used strategically.