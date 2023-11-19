Super Mario RPG is a classic game filled with exciting adventures, and one of its hidden gems is Bean Valley. If you’ve reached Monstro Town, spoken to Monstermama, and followed a few essential steps, you’re on your way to unlocking the path to Bean Valley. However, the journey ahead is no walk in the park, and this guide will help you navigate through the challenges.

Getting to Bean valley

Your quest begins in Monstro Town, where you’ll interact with Monstermama and a mysterious ‘star’ on the second floor of her house. After a series of conversations, you’ll unlock the path to Bean Valley. Brace yourself, though, as the journey ahead is no walk in the park.

To reach Bean Valley, head back to the desert section of Land’s End. You can choose to traverse the main map, enduring the entire area again, or take the shortcut through Belome Temple by paying 100 coins to the springboard guy. Either way, aim for the spot just before entering Belome Temple, where an exit lies to the north.

Upon arrival, you’ll encounter Sergeant Flutter and his troop of Sky Troopas along a steep cliff. Your mission: leap from one Sky Troopa to another, scaling the cliff’s height. Move carefully, timing your jumps and clearing any shells above to avoid mishaps. Sergeant Flutter will even reward you based on your speed: 12 seconds or less: Troopa Pin (one only), 12 to 11 seconds: Frog Coin, 11 seconds or less: 5 Frog Coins

Climbing the Beanstalk

On the next screen, hit the block to grow a massive beanstalk. Ascend to a cloudy area, jump onto the vine, and keep climbing. The blue beanstalk offers a free Frog Coin, and the red vine in the next area leads to a treasure chest containing a Flower. The orange vine on the left holds another Frog Coin.

If you’re up for a challenge, climb the orange vine for an additional Frog Coin and a Defense Scarf/Rare Scarf accessory. Be cautious, as this area presents a tough jumping challenge. When ready, head back down and climb the green vine in the previous area.

Eventually, you’ll encounter two trampolines. The left one takes you to Nimbus Land, while the right one returns you to the world map. Jump on the leftmost springboard to finally reach Nimbus Land, your presumed destination for the next Star Piece.

Bean Valley Treasures & More

Bean Valley is filled with familiar enemies, and we recommend a party setup of Mario, Mallow, and Peach for effective combat. Equip Mario with the Troopa Medal/Troopa Pin if you obtained it in the previous section, as it significantly boosts his stats.

Stinger enemies in Bean Valley are great for experience and leveling up. They often drop Flowers, granting an extra turn and aiding in clearing enemies faster.

Hidden Treasures

East Pipe: Take the east pipe, walk west to a corner, and jump to reveal a Hidden Treasure chest with a Frog Coin. Enter the other pipe in this area.

Southern Pipe: Take the southern pipe for a treasure box containing a Flower. Then, go back through the pipe and take the northwest exit to find a room full of pipes.

Piranha Plant Pipe #1: Defeat the Piranha Plant in the lower-right pipe, play the slot machine, and jump into the left corner for another Hidden Treasure with a Croaka Cola/Kerokero Cola.

Piranha Plant Pipe #2: In the southeast corner of the room, defeat another Piranha Plant, jump down to uncover a Surprise Box with Red Essence, and exit the pipe. Head north to find a save block.

Before continuing, ensure you have Safety Rings or Trueform Pins equipped. Leave the pipes, head north out of the area, and you’ll encounter a Beezo watering a Piranha Plant, which turns out to be a boss battle!