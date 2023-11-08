How To Get to Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft’s mystical and ever-changing Emerald Dream is a place of wonder and significance, closely tied to the world of Azeroth. While it is widely known as a sacred realm for Druids and the Green Dragonflight, its true nature and the reasons behind its creation remain shrouded in mystery within the game. To fully understand the Emerald Dream, players must delve deeper into its secrets.

In the current lore of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Emerald Dream faces a grave threat from the Flame Incarnate, Fyrakk. This malevolent entity aspires to infiltrate this peaceful plane and seize the power emanating from a sapling of the World Tree growing within it. To safeguard Azeroth from the impending wrath of the Primal Incarnate, players must journey deep into the heart of the Emerald Dream.

The Emerald Dream, a recent addition in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.2, presents players with an alluring challenge. Although it’s part of the Dragon Isles, it is separated from the four original zones. This separation may make reaching the Emerald Dream a bit tricky, but it’s a location that has piqued the interest of World of Warcraft fans since the game’s inception in 2004. Players have long yearned for an expansion or a dedicated zone that would unveil the inner workings of Ysera’s realm. In Patch 10.2, the Emerald Dream unveils treasures, new creatures, the Dream Wardens faction, and an engaging storyline awaiting exploration.

How to Enter the Emerald Dream

Before embarking on your journey to uncover the mysteries of the Emerald Dream, you must first gain access to this enigmatic zone. To do so, you must accept and successfully complete the “Call of the Dream” quest, which you’ll encounter upon logging into the game.

Following this initial quest, your next task is to complete the “Emerald Welcome” quest. This particular task will guide you across the threshold into the Emerald Dream. Once you find yourself within this realm, it is advisable to prioritize the main campaign before venturing further into the zone. After completing this questline, there’s no need to repeat it with your alternate characters; you can easily travel to the zone whenever you wish.

Once you’ve successfully completed the primary storyline, you can access the Emerald Dream zone by flying there. Located in the Ohn’ahran Plains, the Emerald Dream can be reached either by using a Flightpath or by taking to the skies on your trusty Dragonriding drake. Keep in mind that this is a separate zone, so you must use a portal to enter it.

The Location of the Emerald Dream Portal

The portal leading to the Emerald Dream can be found within the Ohn’ahran Plains. More specifically, you’ll discover the entrance to the Emerald Dream at coordinates 18.70, 51.90 in Ohn’ahran Plains. You have the option to soar to this location on your Dragonriding mount, or you can make your way to the Shady Sanctuary and then utilize Dragonriding to reach the portal.

Navigating Flight Paths to the Emerald Dream

The Emerald Dream boasts three distinct flight paths that players can unlock. It’s important to note that these flight paths are exclusive to the Emerald Dream itself and cannot be used to travel from other zones, such as Valdrakken, to the Emerald Dream. To access the Emerald Dream, you’ll need to make your way to the portal located in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Unlocking the Portal to the Emerald Dream

To unlock a portal to the Emerald Dream, you must complete a series of campaign quests. Upon finishing the introductory Emerald Dream questline, you’ll gain access to the portal leading from Valdrakken. This portal is situated in the Emerald Enclave within Valdrakken, precisely at coordinates 63.15, 57.67.

It’s essential to note that once you enter the Emerald Dream through this portal, there is no direct portal back to Valdrakken within the zone. To return to Valdrakken, you’ll need to rely on methods like using your Hearthstone or other transportation options that can transport you back to the hub city.