Google brings Deals Finder Integration – Get Best Deals for Holiday Season

With the holiday season kicking in, we already have many retailer giants, from Amazon to Walmart to BestBuy or Newegg, bringing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. As the sale season is nearing, it’s daunting for end users to check every website to get the best value for their desired product. But, now Google has a solution, thanks to their new Deals Finder Integration.

To give you a small intro about this feature, Google has supported “Deals Finders,” which works in the backend and scraps information throughout the Internet to get you the best deal. Now, let’s dive deep into what this feature is all about and what benefits you can get with this feature.

Google Deals Finder – Best Solution for This Holiday Season

As we said, during the Holiday season, every retailer in the United States announces their sales where you can find the best lowest price for a product if you are lucky enough.

However, it’s a task to find the best deal for every product you might buy, like opening every website, checking the price, and then deciding. This sounds simple in a single way, but it’s a task that can take hours for the end users, and if the product they are looking for goes out of stock, that becomes even more frustrating.

Well, Google Deal Finders brings the solution for all of these problems. With this tool’s help, you can figure out the best price for the product you are looking for, be it from SmartTVs to smartphones and even Computers, Laptops, and whatnot; you get everything here.

The technology giant has integrated the feature with their Google Search platform in Chrome; this feature is more like scraping throughout the Internet to uncover and get the best deal out for you.

You might be wondering if third-party price trackers already do the same. So Why Google, then?

Third-party Price Trackers usually require you to download Chrome extensions from outside, and you give access to the cookies and your personal, which can threaten your privacy. And even a few price trackers often need to catch up in showing accurate pricing.

This is not the case with Google; of course, as Google has all the information, there is no doubt about inaccurate formation. Besides, Google Deals Finders can also get you the best deal in live.

How to Use Google Deals Finder?

Now you have to think about the right question! If you want to try this new Google Deals Finder, here is how.

All you need to do is go and search “shop deals” on the search bar on the web; this will list out the best deals you can find from different retailers within a separate window. Or if you want a specific product, you can also type, for example: “Shop Smart TV deals,” “Shop smartphone deals,” or anything you like.

With this search trigger, you will get the list of best deals from different retailers within a box.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can also check the graph where you can look into the product’s whole pricing history in the past three months alongside the usual [price; this gives a whole idea of when you should buy the product.

Google Deals Finder is not only about finding deals but in fact, the tool can also scrap out the discount codes for you; if any of the product you are looking for has any active promo codes, Chrome will notify you.

Besides this, you also get to add the price drop alerts where in both Search and Chrome, all you need to do is click on the bell icon right next to a product name on Search, where you will be notified about the price drops in email notifications.

