Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting game that immerses players in the magical world of Harry Potter. One of the main goals of the game is to complete various quests that involve exploring the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One of the essential locations that players will need to access is the Hospital Wing. This article will guide players on how to get to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy.

Quests you need to complete:

To gain access to the Hospital Wing, players must complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament main quest. This quest involves collecting Demiguise Statues and delivering them to Gladwin Moon, the Hogwarts caretaker. The first step in completing this quest is to receive an Owl Post from Gladwin Moon, requesting the player’s presence near the Reception Hall.

Once players meet Gladwin, he will explain the importance of collecting Demiguise Statues at night. He will then guide the player to a locked door leading to the Hospital Wing, and explain the need to collect all the Statues for his night duties. To unlock this door and other locked doors in the game, players must use the Alohomora Spell.

To level up the Alohomora Spell, players must collect Demiguise Statues and give them to Gladwin Moon. Players can find these statues in various locations throughout the game. One of the places to find them is the Prefects Bathroom, which is also locked and can only be accessed using the Alohomora Spell. Players must use the Disillusionment Spell to avoid detection, distract any students or professors that may be in the way, and unlock the doors with the Alohomora I Spell.

Once players have collected the Demiguise Statues and delivered them to Gladwin Moon, he will be overjoyed and eager to collect the rest of them. If players accept his offer to help, they will learn advanced forms of the Alohomora Spell. Completing this main quest will also trigger the Man Behind The Moons side quest and allow players to fast travel to the Hospital Wing.

Alternate ways:

In addition to completing the main quest, there are other ways to access the Hospital Wing. For instance, players can use fast travel to get to the Hospital Wing if they have already been there before. To use this feature, players must first activate the fast travel points located throughout the game.

Another way to access the Hospital Wing is by using the Hogwarts Express. Players can take the train to Hogsmeade Station and then walk to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Once there, they can enter the castle and make their way to the Hospital Wing.

In conclusion, players must complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament main quest to access the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy. They must collect Demiguise Statues to level up the Alohomora Spell, and use it to unlock doors in the Prefects Bathroom and Hospital Wing to collect the Statues. By delivering the Statues to Gladwin Moon, players will trigger a side quest and gain access to advanced forms of the Alohomora Spell. In addition, players can use fast travel or take the Hogwarts Express to get to the Hospital Wing. With these tips, players can easily access the Hospital Wing and continue their adventure in Hogwarts Legacy.