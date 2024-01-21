In the vast world of Pokemon GO, the quest for upgrades is an arduous journey, particularly for trainers seeking to evolve their Porygon into the formidable Porygon2. Unraveling the mysteries of upgrades requires patience and a strategic approach. Here, we delve into the intricate methods and rare opportunities that trainers can exploit to secure these elusive evolutionary items.

The Upgrade and Its Counterparts

Upgrade, a rare item in Pokemon GO, stands as an important piece in the evolutionary puzzle. For trainers that have a Porygon, the Upgrade is not a desire but a necessity. The evolution from Porygon to Porygon2 hinges on the acquisition of this elusive item. Yet, the journey doesn’t conclude there; to witness the emergence of the ultimate form, Porygon Z, another item is requisite, adding an extra layer of complexity to the evolution process.

Upgrade stands among seven distinctive evolutionary items, drawing roots from the main series games and playing an indispensable role in the evolution of certain Pokemon. The list encompasses: Upgrade, King’s Rock, Dragon Scale etc.

Each item serves a unique purpose, unlocking the potential for evolution in specific Pokemon. However, obtaining these items proves to be a formidable challenge, with scarcity posing a significant hurdle.

Hunting for Evolutionary Items

Trainers wanting to enhance their Pokemon’s evolutionary journey have limited paths available to secure these rare items. The primary method involves spinning PokeStops, an action that presents a mere 1% chance of acquiring an evolutionary item. The odds are undeniably slim, and those fortunate enough to stumble upon an Upgrade through this method should consider themselves exceptionally lucky.

Spin PokeStops and Gyms

The most conventional approach to obtaining Upgrade Devices is through the continuous act of spinning PokeStops and Gyms. While there exists a slim chance with each spin, the process lacks any guarantee of obtaining the coveted Upgrade Device.

7th Day Streak Bonus

A glimmer of hope shines for dedicated trainers who spin a PokeStop daily for seven consecutive days. The seventh-day streak awards a special bonus with a heightened probability of containing an Upgrade Device. This systematic approach provides a reliable means of securing an Upgrade Device at least once a week.

Research Breakthrough Rewards

An alternate avenue opens up through Research Breakthrough rewards. Completion of seven consecutive Daily Research tasks unlocks these rewards, offering a variety of items, including the elusive Upgrade Devices.

Strategizing for Success

Trainers can enhance their chances by adopting a strategic approach to the acquisition of Upgrade Devices. Maintaining a daily streak of spinning a PokeStop for an entire week guarantees an evolutionary item as a reward on the final day. This systematic routine translates to a 1 in 7 chance of securing an Upgrade every week.

Special Events and Opportune Moments

Beyond the routine methods, trainers should keep a vigilant eye on special events that occasionally present opportunities to obtain evolutionary items. Community Days, such as Duskull’s, have been known to provide Sinnoh Stones to trainers, facilitating the evolution of Dusclops into Dusknoir. These events add a dynamic element to the pursuit of upgrades, introducing moments of unexpected bounty.

The Evolutionary Example of Porygon2

For trainers specifically aiming to evolve Porygon into Porygon2, the Upgrade is not the sole requirement. Candy plays a crucial role in the evolutionary process. Trainers must accumulate 25 candies to facilitate the evolution of Porygon into Porygon2. However, the journey doesn’t end there; advancing to the ultimate form, Porygon Z, necessitates an additional 100 candy, alongside the bestowal of a Sinnoh Stone.