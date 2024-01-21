Embarking on the frosty journey through Glaseado Mountain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are bound to encounter the adorable Ice-type Pokémon, Snorunt. This pocket monster holds the potential to evolve into the bewitching Froslass, but this evolution is no ordinary feat. It requires a specific Evolution Item and a particular gender of the Snorunt, adding a layer of complexity to the adventure.

Glaseado Mountain, nestled on the northern side of the Paldea world map, is the icy domain where Snorunt roams freely. Trainers exploring this snowy expanse might spot Snorunt frequently, creating opportunities to add this unique Pokémon to their collection. Froslass, the evolved form of Snorunt, also graces the province but at a more elusive spawn rate.

Evolution Conditions

Evolving Snorunt into Froslass is not a straightforward process; specific conditions must be met. First and foremost, trainers must ensure that the chosen Snorunt is of the female gender. Unfortunately, the male counterparts, no matter how diligently trained, cannot undergo the transformation into Froslass. Instead, they evolve into Glalie.

The next crucial element in the evolution saga is the acquisition of a Dawn Stone. This Evolution Item, shrouded in mystique, plays a pivotal role in unlocking Froslass’s potential. Trainers can obtain the Dawn Stone through various means, with one option being the Porto Marinada Auction House. This elusive establishment becomes accessible after triumphing in Kofu’s Seaweed Bidding Auction during the Cascarrafa’s Gym Test. However, the Auction’s unpredictable nature, driven by the sellers’ RNG-oriented offerings, adds an element of uncertainty to this approach.

The Snorunt to Froslass Evolution Method

Armed with a female Snorunt and a coveted Dawn Stone, trainers are ready to usher in the evolution. Unlike some Pokémon that require leveling up to evolve, Snorunt can transform into Froslass at any point with the assistance of the Dawn Stone. It’s a seamless process that defies the conventional leveling norms, providing trainers with flexibility in their evolution strategy.

For those who harbor a preference for Glalie, there’s an alternative path. Evolution into Glalie is achievable starting from level 42 onwards. This nuance is critical to highlight because, if trainers inadvertently focus on leveling up their female Snorunt instead of employing the Dawn Stone, an undesired evolution might occur.

Dawn Stone Locations

The quest for a Dawn Stone doesn’t solely rely on the whims of the Auction House. Trainers can secure this coveted Evolution Item by registering 270 Pokémon into the Paldean Dex. Achieving this significant milestone guarantees a Dawn Stone as a reward, providing a more predictable avenue for acquisition. Additionally, intrepid trainers can explore the open world, as demonstrated by YouTube content creator AggronHD. A Dawn Stone Evolution Item awaits discovery in the ruins northwest of Medali, perched atop a hill.

For those seeking an alternative location, Game8 suggests a rocky plateau northeast of Levincia, close to the river leading into the eastern sea. The sparkling nodes around the settlement of Zappapico also present a slim chance of yielding Dawn Stones, offering a glimmer of hope to trainers on the hunt.

Crossing the Evolution Threshold

With a Dawn Stone secured, trainers have triumphed over the first hurdle in evolving Snorunt into Froslass. However, the second condition is just as crucial—ensuring the selected Snorunt is of the female gender. This gender-specific requirement is non-negotiable, as a male Snorunt lacks the compatibility to interact with the Dawn Stone, rendering the evolution into Froslass impossible.

A cautionary note surfaces regarding Snorunt, irrespective of gender, reaching Level 42. At this juncture, an automatic transformation into Glalie occurs. Therefore, trainers must exercise vigilance during their exploration of Glaseado Mountain, ensuring they capture a female Snorunt before progressing to the evolution stage.