Setting out on the post-story journey in Diablo 4 opens a gateway to powerful bosses, each demanding unique strategies and rare materials. Among these materials, Shards of Agony stand out as a key ingredient to summon the formidable endgame boss, Duriel. This article provides the technical details on how to acquire and utilize Shards of Agony in Diablo 4, ensuring that players are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Where to Find Shards of Agony in Diablo 4

The Shards of Agony can only be obtained by facing Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint, in World Tier 4. This complex task requires players to make a trip to the Hall of the Penitent, located in the eastern reaches of Dindai Flats. However, before plunging into the confrontation, consider these crucial factors:

Difficulty Matters: Although Grigoire can be challenged on World Tier 3, Shards of Agony are exclusive to the highest difficulty level. Players must brave the challenges of World Tier 4 to claim this coveted reward. Solo Struggle: Shards of Agony are a solo endeavor. Only the player who activates the boss summoning altar will receive this invaluable resource. In group battles, coordination is key to determining who gets the prized Shards.



Even after meeting all requirements, there remains a slight chance of not receiving Shards of Agony. Perseverance is key; if luck eludes you on the first attempt, try again for a shot at the reward.

Summoning Grigoire in Diablo 4

Summoning Grigoire on World Tier 4 requires the placement of 5 Living Steel on the designated altar in the Hall of the Penitent. Obtain this crucial material from the Tortured Gifts of Living Steel chest during Helltide events, which occur every 75 minutes in random map locations, lasting 60 minutes each. Here are the steps to ensure a successful summoning:

Gather Living Steel: Participate in Helltide on World Tier 4 to acquire 3 Living Steel from each chest. With a total of 5 required, a single event should provide ample materials. Be aware, however, that unlocking each Tortured Gifts of Living Steel chest demands 300 Aberrant Cinders. Altar Activation: Once armed with 5 Living Steel, head to the altar and summon Grigoire. Prioritize strengthening your character, as the boss wields Lightning as its primary element. Equip items and potions offering protection against lightning attacks, and respect the boss’s level 75 prowess. Strategic Approach: While Grigoire poses a formidable challenge, understanding its attack patterns is crucial. The boss’s reliance on lightning attacks makes specific items and potions effective. Stay vigilant, observe the floor for red zones, and position yourself wisely to minimize damage.



Using Shards of Agony in Diablo 4

The singular purpose of Shards of Agony is to summon Duriel, the level 100 boss residing in the Gaping Crevasse dungeon in the southernmost part of Kehjistan. To activate the altar and face this deadly foe, you’ll need at least two Shards of Agony and two Mucus-Slick Eggs. Follow these steps:

Locate the Altar: Journey to the Gaping Crevasse dungeon and discover the altar where Duriel awaits. This dungeon, situated in the southern reaches of Kehjistan, poses a true challenge, even for seasoned players. Boss Encounter: Prepare for a fierce battle against the level 100 Duriel. Despite the formidable challenge, the rewards are bountiful, including “Uber” unique items. The experience promises to be demanding, yet the spoils are well worth the effort.



From defeating Grigoire on World Tier 4 to strategically summoning Duriel in the Gaping Crevasse, each step requires careful planning and preparation. Equip yourself with the right gear, potions, and knowledge, and embark on this epic adventure to unlock the full potential of Diablo 4’s endgame content.