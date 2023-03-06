How To Get Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the popular game by Avalanche Software, Portkey Games, and Warner Bros, has become a major megahit since its launch last month. Players take on the role of a fifth year pupil in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and can customize their character through new gear and literacy important spells, including some of the more important and forbidden dark wizard ones like avada kedavra. One of the charismatic features of the game is the customizable space inside of Hogwarts called the Room of Requirement.

The Room of Requirement allows players to customize their own space with a variety of upgrades, including a Vivarium. A Vivarium is a huge space where players can place any magical beasts they come across like the Thestral, Nifler, Unicorns, and much further. The derelict Vivarium space can hold up to 12 creatures at a time, but there’s a further restriction which limits the creatures placed to only a maximum of 4 different species. However, players can expand this space by unlocking new biomes.

There are three new biomes that players can add to the default Vivarium to increase its capacity. The first possible addition is the Coastal Vivarium, which takes the form of a coastline with rolling waves on a beach and rocky cliffs overlooking the water. To unleash this Vivarium, players must catch 10 brutes in total and begin the Plight of the House Brownies side hunt for the Room of Requirement attendant called Deek. Once these conditions have been met, the Coastal Vivarium becomes available during the Fall, furnishing players with another 12 available spaces, however with the same four different species restriction.

The other upgrade is the Swamp Vivarium, which is again tied behind story progression. Players must complete the Plight of the House Brownies side quest completely as well as the Charles Rookwood’s Trial from the main plot. Once these conditions have been met, Professor Weasley will inform players that Deek has another task, this time involving breeding beasts.

This will kick off the Foal of the Dead side quest, which eventually unlocks the Swamp Vivarium during the winter. Players gain another 12 spaces with the usual four species restriction.

The final upgrade is the Mountain Vivarium, which only becomes available after completing the Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial hunt. Deek will once again have a task for the player called Phoenix Rising, and completing this side quest will eventually unlock the Mountain Vivarium upgrade latterly in the winter. Another 12 spaces are uncorked with the usual four species restriction. With this upgrade, the Vivarium section inside the Room of Requirement is ultimately complete.

In conclusion, the Room of Requirement is an important space within Hogwarts Legacy that lets players customize their own space with a variety of upgrades. The Vivarium is a pivotal point of the Room of demand that allows players to place any magical creatures they come across. While the default Vivarium space can hold up to 12 creatures at a time, there’s a restriction of only a maximum of 4 different species. Still, players can unlock new biomes to expand the Vivarium and add further creatures. The three biomes that players can unlock are the Coastal Vivarium, the Swamp Vivarium, and the Mountain Vivarium. These upgrades require some story progression and tasks to complete, but they give players additional spaces and more magical creatures to display in their Vivarium. With these upgrades, players can completely customize their own space in Hogwarts Legacy and live out their fantasies as a member of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry inside the Wizarding World made popular by the Harry Potter franchise.