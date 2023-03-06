How to Level Up Quickly in Hogwarts Legacy

Leveling up is a crucial part of Hogwarts Legacy, as it is in most RPG games. Players must earn XP to become more powerful, and the game offers several ways to do so. Completing main and side quests is one way, but players can also level up quickly by exploring the vast world of Hogwarts and completing Wizards’ Field Guide challenges and competing in Battle Arenas.

The Wizards’ Field Guide is a book given to players by Professor Weasley to help them catch up on their magic studies. Inside the book, players can find various challenges to complete, which fall under categories such as combat, quests, exploration, Field Guide pages, and the Room of Requirement. Combat challenges require players to defeat different enemies, while Exploration challenges include collecting ancient magic traces, popping balloons, completing the Merlin Trial, and solving Hogwarts secrets. The Quests and Field Guide Pages are self-explanatory, while the Room of Requirement is where players can care for beasts and upgrade their Gear.

Levelling Up through Field Guide Pages:

Collecting Field Guide Pages is the fastest and easiest way to level up. To collect them all, players need to learn multiple Spells, such as Revelio, which highlights interactive items like puzzles, Field Guide Pages, chests, and statues. Lumos leads lost moths to their frames in Hogwarts Legacy, while Accio pulls the flying Field Guide Pages towards the protagonist. Levioso is used on some statues to obtain a Field Guide Page, Reparo repairs broken objects, and Incendio lights up certain objects.

Exploring the vast lands of Hogwarts is essential for players who wish to level up rapidly. As players journey through the world, they can find different puzzles to solve, locked chests to open, and lost Pages to collect, which will help them raise their level quickly. It is important to note that completing these challenges rewards players with various items and Gear.

Levelling up through Battle Arenas:

The Battle Arenas are where players have to survive waves of enemies. It is a great way to earn XP quickly and explore different Spell combos. The Arenas are located in three locations, with two of them being free to play, while The Dark Arts Battle Arena is available for players who purchased the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition.

In conclusion, leveling up is a crucial aspect of Hogwarts Legacy, and there are several ways for players to do so. Players can complete main and side quests, explore the vast world of Hogwarts, complete Wizards’ Field Guide challenges, and compete in Battle Arenas. Collecting Field Guide Pages is the fastest and easiest way to level up, and it is essential for players to focus on exploring the vast lands of Hogwarts if they wish to level up rapidly. With these tips, players can quickly become powerful wizards and witches and stand out as difficult opponents in front of others.