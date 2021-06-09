How to get WhatsApp Voice call on Jio Phone and make calls

Due to the current Covid-19 situation and the panic and urgency that characterises it, WhatsApp has finally decided to add voice call support for KaiOS. This new feature will be made available to every smartphone with a minimum of 512MB RAM.

This new feature will work on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology and users need to have an active Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity to initiate any WhatsApp calls. The company, which is owned by Facebook, said on Tuesday that voice calling via WhatsApp is now available to millions of smart feature phone users across the world.

For this to happen, users will have to download version 2.2110.41 of WhatsApp on their Jio Phone and any other KaiOS devices to get the WhatsApp voice calling feature on Jio Phone. Once this has been installed and launched, users can make WhatsApp calls by going to Options > Voice Calls of any visible chat thread. Users can make WhatsApp voice calls on their feature phones, which includes JioPhones, in the same way that they make regular calls. However, the phone should be connected to Wi-Fi or cellular internet to receive calls through the instant messaging application.

Ever since its release back in February 2009, WhatsApp has been preloaded on the majority of KaiOS phones. It also claims that it is the most prominent KaiOS non-system app with the highest monthly active users worldwide. “Together with WhatsApp, Kaios is taking another important step towards the goal of making essential, useful services available to everyone. This includes both low- and low-end communities, seniors looking for generic devices, and those who use kiosks as a companion phone.

WhatsApp introduced its feature of voice calling in smartphones in back February 2015. WhatsApp for desktop users introduced the ability to make WhatsApp voice calls through its Windows and Mac apps only in March 2021.