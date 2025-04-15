Are you sitting up all night playing Animal Crossing? Then this is just the guide you need. Here we will discuss how one can get Wood Eggs in the game and then use them in the best way. Not only will we discuss how we can acquire them, but only see what other materials can be created or acquired with its help. Let us see how it can be made possible for us, and how we can get them in Animal Crossing.

About Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing is an amazing life-simulation video game series developed by Nintendo, where players live in a charming, open-ended world populated by animals. The game focuses on relaxation and creativity, allowing players to fish, catch bugs, decorate their homes, interact with quirky villagers, and customize their surroundings at their own pace. Each game in the series operates in real-time, reflecting seasons and events that mirror the real world. With its cozy atmosphere, adorable characters, and endless opportunities for personalization, Animal Crossing has become beloved by players of all ages looking for a peaceful and whimsical escape. If you are looking for a light-hearted game packed with fun and cute animals, then this is definitely for you.

What are the Wooden Eggs in Animal Crossing?

Wooden Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are a special type of seasonal crafting material available during the Bunny Day event, which takes place in early April to coincide with Easter. These eggs can be found by hitting trees with an axe (preferably a Flimsy Axe or Stone Axe to avoid chopping them down), and they will occasionally drop instead of regular wood. But that is not just the only way! We will cover that in the next part in detail.

Besides this, we can say that Wooden Eggs are used to craft various limited-time Bunny Day DIY recipes, which include furniture, clothing, and decorative items with a festive, springtime theme. Players can collect Wooden Eggs along with other types like Leaf, Stone, Sky, Earth, and Water Eggs to complete the Bunny Day set before the event ends. Even an extremely important item like a Bunny Day bed can be created with the help of Wooden eggs. Also, Bunny Day festival balloons, Bunny Day Arch, Wobbling Zipper Toy and Wood-egg outfits are the other few things that can be acquired or created with the help of Wooden Eggs.

How to get Wooden Eggs in Animal Crossing?

If you want to get Wooden Eggs in the game, then these are the two ways –

Chopping – The first method is to chop trees using the Bunny Axe on days up until the Bunny Day to get Wooden Eggs.

Zipper – You can also trade other 3 eggs to Zipper and have Wooden Eggs. you can stock 30 of them together.

One thing about them though is that you cannot buy them. However, if you want to sell them at any point of time, then they can be sold for 200 bells.