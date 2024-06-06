Xbox Game Pass has an irresistible charm. It makes sense that players all around the world are excited to get their hands on it given the extensive library of games available in a variety of genres. Fortunately, starting this month in 2024, there are a number of valid methods to enjoy Xbox Game Pass at no cost. Regardless of your level of experience, these techniques can assist you in exploring the world of Xbox gaming without having to spend any money.

Xbox is giving PC users with GeForce graphics cards three months of free access to Game Pass.

There’s a catch, though. Only new Xbox Game Pass subscribers are eligible for this deal, and you must set up a payment method on your Microsoft account. Additionally, it is only available on the PC edition of Xbox Game Pass, not the console version.

NVIDIA produces some of the best graphics cards on the market, and its associated software helps you keep your drivers up to date. Now that the GeForce Rewards programme is directly linked into the NVIDIA App, it’s easier than ever to get freebies like this latest release.

All of the following is included with PC Game Pass: First-day titles from Xbox Game Studios, basic-tier titles from EA Play and Ubisoft+, monthly updates featuring third-party games, and Game Pass benefits for additional services (such Discord, Minecraft, and YouTube Premium) are all included. NVIDIA has also introduced safe GPU overclocking and AV1 gameplay recording to the ever-expanding functionality of the NVIDIA App, aiming to displace GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel.

How to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass

It is required that you have an NVIDIA Account and confirm that GeForce Rewards is activated.

Next, download the NVIDIA app beta or GeForce Experience. As an alternative, go to Geforce NOW Rewards and adhere to the instructions provided at that URL. Open the NVIDIA app beta or GeForce Experience on a desktop or laptop computer equipped with a GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics card or later. Launch the preferred application and sign in to your NVIDIA Account. GeForce NOW works with a variety of devices, including web browsers, iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Macs, Chromebooks, and some LG and Samsung smart TVs. both the PC add-ons are also supported, and certain gadgets let you stream gameplay to a TV, and the controller.

Microsoft Rewards Programme

Using the Microsoft Rewards programme is one of the easiest ways to receive Xbox Game Pass at no cost. Here’s how to take advantage of this chance:

Register: If you haven’t done so previously, create a Microsoft Rewards account. You can use your Microsoft account to accomplish this.

Points can be earned by doing basic activities like using Bing to search the internet, passing quizzes, and taking part in promotions.

Redeem Points: You can exchange points for an Xbox Game Pass subscription once you’ve accrued enough of them. Normally, a one-month subscription costs 9,300 points.

You can constantly collect enough points by participating in the programme on a regular basis to keep your Game Pass subscription free.

Promotional Deals and Free Samples

Microsoft regularly gives Xbox Game Pass free trials as part of their advertising campaigns. These deals can change, so be aware of the following:

Trials for New Users: New users can frequently receive a month of Xbox Game Pass for free or for just $1.

Special Events: Free Game Pass trials are occasionally offered in conjunction with big gaming events or Xbox announcements.

Promotions from Third Parties: From time to time, corporations such as fast-food chains, energy drink brands, or hardware manufacturers will give away free Game Pass trials to customers who buy their items.

Programmes for Referrals

Microsoft occasionally launches referral programmes that allow current members to add friends. Benefits like complimentary Game Pass time are available to both the referrer and the referee. For information on any current referral programmes, visit the Xbox website or app.

Quests for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Quests are available to you if you already have a membership to Xbox Game Pass. When you successfully complete these Microsoft-created challenges, you will receive points. After that, you can use these points to get a free Game Pass membership extension.

Deals on Hardware Purchases

Occasionally, an Xbox Game Pass trial is free when you buy specific Xbox hardware, such a new Xbox system or peripherals. If you’re thinking of buying a new Xbox equipment, look for bundles that include a complimentary Game Pass subscription.

Giveaways and Contests

Many gaming communities, such as those on YouTube channels, forums, and social networking sites, often run contests and giveaways where you can win complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. It can be entertaining to take part in these events in the hopes of receiving a free pass.

Sharing Subscriptions

If you have close friends or relatives who are also gamers, you might want to share a subscription. You can share your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription across several devices. If they pay the monthly charge, this can effectively share the cost, making it considerably less expensive or even free.

Programmes for Education and Community

In 2024, Microsoft will collaborate with a number of educational institutions and community initiatives to offer Xbox Game Pass to students and community members at no cost. To find out if your community centre, library, or schools offer anything similar, contact them.

In summary

With a little work and knowledge of current sales and offers, it is possible to obtain Xbox Game Pass for free. You can play a tonne of games for free by using Microsoft Rewards, keeping an eye out for special deals, engaging in quests, and taking advantage of giveaways and referral programmes. Remain alert, and enjoy your gaming!