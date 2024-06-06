The iconic auto rifle, Khvostov, which was a favorite in the original Destiny, has made its highly anticipated return in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion. This time, it features a fresh design and impressive new abilities, including ricocheting bullets, making it a must-have for Guardians. Although the Exotic version hasn’t been discovered yet, players have identified a Legendary version, believed to be crucial for obtaining the Exotic. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you unlock the Legendary Khvostov in Destiny 2.

Steps to Unlock the Legendary Khvostov

To acquire the Legendary Khvostov in Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Collect Lost Encryption Bits from Region Chests : Retrieve these bits from nine region chests scattered throughout the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Collect Lost Encryption Bits from Cyst Missions : Complete six Cyst Missions to gather the remaining bits. Combine the Bits : Once you have all 15 Lost Encryption Bits, use them to unlock the Legendary Khvostov at the chest from the original Destiny.

Below, we detail the locations of all the region chests and the steps for the Cyst Missions to ensure you gather all the Lost Encryption Bits.

Finding Lost Encryption Bits from Region Chests

To start the Khvostov quest, you need to collect nine Lost Encryption Bits from region chests in the Pale Heart of the Traveler, split across three zones: The Landing, The Blooming, and The Impasse.

The Landing Region Chest Locations

Location 1:

From The Landing Transmat point, head south to the rock wall building. Use the rocks to jump into the room, where you’ll find the chest at the back.

Location 2:

In the tunnels on the right side of The Landing zone, enter the highlighted location. Jump down the central hole and land on the platform where the chest is located.

Location 3:

Under the large bridge’s waterfall, jump down to find the chest hidden behind the waterfall.

The Blooming Region Chest Locations

Location 1:

Behind the Transmat zone, enter the tunnel in the rock wall. At the back, up on a ledge, is the chest.

Location 2:

On the north side, climb the large tree to find the chest at the top.

Location 3:

West of the second chest, look along the cliff edge to spot the chest.

The Impasse Region Chest Locations

Location 1:

In the large schism on the north side, jump down to the indicated spot to find the chest.

Location 2:

On top of the large white structure on the east side, climb up to claim the chest.

Location 3:

In a small cave near the lost sector, enter the cave to find the chest inside.

Gathering Lost Encryption Bits from Cyst Missions

Six Cyst Missions in the Pale Heart of the Traveler yield Lost Encryption Bits. Complete the “Alone in the Dark” mission for Micah-10 to unlock these missions.

Aerial Ace Location

After completing the mission, cross the lava. To your right, you’ll find a small cubby with a pile of technology to scan.

Pervading Darkness Location

After the mission, enter the mouth-like cave. Inside, to the right, is the pile of technology.

Moth-Infested Cavern Location

Early in the mission, kill the large Orge and jump down. In a small room to the right, find the pile of technology.

Searing Light Location

After completing the mission, locate the room with a purple glow. To the left, behind a rock, is the pile of technology.

Slayer Location

Finish the mission, and find the room framed by tree roots. Inside, you’ll find the pile of technology.

Sword Dance Location

Progress through the mission until you encounter a large Orge. Kill it, then jump down and use the sword relic to destroy debris blocking the way to the pile of technology.

Retrieving the Legendary Khvostov-7G

With all 15 Lost Encryption Bits, you receive the Lost Encryption Code. Head to the Impasse and travel west to the old Cosmodrome-like area. Enter through the door and proceed to the specified location. Use your Lost Encryption Code to open the chest and obtain the Legendary Khvostov-7G.