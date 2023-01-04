How to Get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zorua and Zoroark are two powerful and elusive Pokémon that can be found in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokémon are known for their cunning and ability to transform into other Pokémon, making them highly sought-after by trainers. In this article, we will discuss how players can get their hands on Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

First, it’s important to understand the role of Zorua and Zoroark in the world of Pokémon. Zorua is a small, fox-like Pokémon with the ability to transform into other Pokémon, while Zoroark is a larger and more powerful version of Zorua with the same ability which means it is the evolution of zorua. Both of these Pokémon are known for their speed and agility, and they are popular choices for trainers looking to add a bit of trickery to their team.

So, how can players get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? One way to get Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to catch it in the wild. Zorua can be found in certain areas of the game world, such as forests and grassy fields. Particularly in the Tagtree Thicket near the poison type team star’s base. However, finding Zorua in the wild is quite rare, and it will take a lot of luck and patience to catch one. They can turn into other pokemon but their behavior is different and they will shy away from the player quickly and run away. Zoark can also be found in the same area, however it is better to capture Zorua and evolve him into Zoark, This will happen automatically when your Zorua reaches level 30.

Tips to level up your Pokemon fast:

Battle wild Pokemon found throughout the game with your Pokemon.

Battle other Higher level Pokemon trainers to quickly add experience points to your Pokemon.

Use the Auto Battle feature during the fight or have the Pokemon in the party whilst another pokemon fights, this will grant the Pokemon experience points too. All thanks to the EXP-share feature.

Keep held items with your Pokemon, such as the Shell Bell , to reduce the pokemon’s chances of falling during the battle.

Zorua and Zoroark are powerful and elusive Pokémon that can be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a variety of methods. Players can catch Zorua mostly in the wild, With their ability to transform into other Pokémon and their impressive speed and agility, Zorua and Zoroark are valuable additions to any trainer’s team.