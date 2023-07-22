How To Get Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO

Unlocking the full potential of Zygarde in Pokemon GO requires collecting Zygarde Cells, which can be found while exploring Routes using the new Routes feature in the game. This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining Zygarde Cells and transforming Zygarde into its 50 percent Forme or Complete Forme.

The Blaze New Trails event in Pokemon GO brought the legendary Generation 6 Pokemon, Zygarde, to the game. As part of the event, players can encounter Zygarde via Special Research story called “From A to Zygarde.” However, the journey doesn’t end with the Special Research; Zygarde has three different forms that it can transform into, each with unique attributes.

The first form, known as the 10 percent Forme, resembles a dog and boasts the highest Attack stat but is the frailest of the three. The second form, the 50 percent Forme, resembles a snake, sacrificing some Attack for increased bulk. Lastly, the Complete Forme has a massive health stat, making it even more durable in battles.

When players encounter Zygarde through the Special Research, it will be in its 10 percent Forme. If you wish to change its form to the 50 percent or Complete Forme, you will need Zygarde Cells. The only way to obtain Zygarde in Pokemon GO is to complete the third step of the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research. Upon completing this step, players will receive an encounter with Zygarde in its 10 percent Forme and a Zygarde Cube.

The Zygarde Cube is essential, as it allows players to locate Zygarde Cells, which are required to transform Zygarde into its other forms. At the time of writing, the primary method to find Zygarde Cells is by exploring the new Routes feature in Pokemon GO.

To create a new Route, players must select a PokeStop or Gym, and then hit “Record” to start the path. Some information needs to be filled out during the process, but once submitted and accepted, the Route can be traveled.

To explore a Route created by another player, head to the Nearby menu by tapping the icon beneath the magnifying glass on the home map screen. Look for the tab on the far right labeled “Routes,” which displays any nearby Routes that have been created. Players can choose the one that suits their preferences and begin their journey.

It’s important to note that not all Pokemon GO players currently have the permission to create Routes, as this feature is still being rolled out to players worldwide.

As for obtaining Zygarde in its Complete Forme, the process remains uncertain. Since Pokemon GO lacks abilities, it’s unclear how this transformation will be triggered. It’s possible that the option to transform Zygarde into its Complete Forme will be released at a later time, similar to the release of Shiny variants. Alternatively, it may involve accumulating a specific number of Zygarde Cells. Until official information is available, it’s advisable to focus on collecting as many Zygarde Cells as possible while exploring Routes.

For those aiming to complete the “From A to Zygarde” Special Research, Step 4 requires walking on three Routes, catching 20 Pokemon while on these Routes, and finding at least one Zygarde Cell. Step 5 also includes Route-related tasks, making it necessary to experiment with the newly added feature extensively. The effort, however, will be rewarded with various valuable prizes, such as XP, Stardust, Poke Balls, and Berries.

In conclusion, Zygarde Cells are crucial in transforming Zygarde into its 50 percent Forme or Complete Forme in Pokemon GO. Utilizing the new Routes feature, players can explore various Routes to discover these elusive cells. While the process of achieving Zygarde’s Complete Forme remains a mystery, players can still enjoy the thrill of collecting Zygarde Cells and enhancing their Pokemon collection. With determination and persistence, trainers can make the most of this exciting new addition to the game and strengthen their teams with the mighty Zygarde. Keep exploring, capturing, and evolving in the wonderful world of Pokemon GO!

