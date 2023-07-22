How To Get Blue Onion in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4, the beloved strategy game, introduces a unique challenge to players in the form of the elusive Blue Pikmin Onion. Located at the Sun-Speckled Terrace, this Blue Onion may seem impossible to obtain at first glance. However, with some careful planning and resource management, it is indeed achievable. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore two methods to obtain the Blue Onion—one as intended and another with a strategic approach. We will walk you through the steps required to get this sought-after Blue Onion, allowing you to have Blue Pikmin early on in the game. Be prepared for an exciting and rewarding adventure in Pikmin 4!

Method 1: As Intended Method

To embark on this quest to obtain the Blue Onion as intended, follow these steps:

Step 1: Save Russ from ‘Last-Frost Cavern’ and Unlock Oatchi’s Skills

Begin your journey by venturing into the Sun-Speckled Terrace and completing the first cave, known as “Last-Frost Cavern.” Inside, you will find Russ, an inventor with unique construction abilities necessary for this task. Additionally, you will need to unlock Oatchi’s skills, which become accessible around day three. Ensure that you can ride Oatchi by simultaneously unlocking his training.

Step 2: Accumulate At Least 50 Pikmin Power

To carry out this step, you have two options:

Collect 1,500 Sparklium to unlock the second area, Blossoming Arcadia, and obtain enough Flarlic to increase your Pikmin count to at least 50.

Alternatively, use Oatchi’s skill points to train him to the strength of at least 10 Pikmin, contributing to your Pikmin power.

If you aim to obtain the Blue Onion before proceeding to the second area, training Oatchi is necessary. You can earn Oatchi skill points by rescuing stranded explorers, requiring you to complete a few caves to power him up.

Step 3: Gather 30 Ice Pikmin

Acquire 10 Ice Pikmin from “Last-Frost Cavern” and an additional 20 from “Hectic Hollows,” located in the southeast corner of the Sun-Speckled Terrace, up a ledge. Oatchi’s jumping ability will be essential to reach this location.

Step 4: Commence Your Blue Onion Rescue Mission

With 30 Ice Pikmin, construction abilities, and 50 Pikmin power at your disposal, initiate the rescue mission:

Throw 30 Ice Pikmin into the small pond to freeze it completely.

Use any color of Pikmin to build a wall beside the pond to create a path. Depending on how many Flarlic you collected in Step 2, your Pikmin may need to make multiple trips.

Eliminate the Fiery Blowhog guarding the Blue Onion using Red Pikmin.

After defeating the monster, instruct 10 Red Pikmin to dig out the Blue Onion.

Whistle to recall all your Pikmin and throw 30 Ice Pikmin back into the pond to refreeze it.

Pick up Oatchi and jump on his back to reach the tiny ledge.

Direct Oatchi and your Red Pikmin to carry the Blue Onion back to the mother Onion.

Method 2: The Janky Approach

For players who prefer an alternative, albeit more time-consuming method, to obtain the Blue Onion early on, follow these steps:

Step 1: Increase Party Size to 50 Pikmin

To pursue this method, you need to find Farlics scattered across multiple areas to increase your party size to 50 Pikmin. Exploring various regions and collecting Farlics is the key to achieving the desired party size.

Step 2: Employ Ice Pikmin Strategically

This method involves using Ice Pikmin creatively. Continuously freezing and unfreezing the lake bit by bit allows you to slowly move the Blue Onion across the icy waters. While this approach might be tedious, it provides an option for players who are not in a rush to obtain Blue Pikmin early on.

Conclusion

Obtaining the Blue Onion in Pikmin 4 is a rewarding challenge that adds an extra layer of strategy and planning to the game. By following the steps in this guide, you can either acquire the Blue Onion as intended or use a more strategic approach with Ice Pikmin. Whichever method you choose, rest assured that the adventure of obtaining Blue Pikmin early on will be both challenging and satisfying. So, gear up, plan wisely, and embark on this exciting quest to enrich your Pikmin 4 experience! Happy Pikmin hunting!

Comments

comments