How to hide amount of likes on Instagram

Instagram added the ability to conceal like and view counts on all posts in their feed in an effort to improve user experience. This allows people to concentrate on the substance rather than the popularity of the content.

What one individual wants from their Instagram experience is not the same as what the next person wants, and people’s requirements constantly evolving. They have been collaborating closely with third-party experts to better understand how to empower individuals, increase self-awareness, and design a more pleasant Instagram experience.

Changing people’s perceptions of like counts is a significant adjustment. Instagram says they’ll keep working on innovative methods to give users more options so they can feel good about the time they spend on our applications.

After testing the functionality in limited groups in April, Instagram said on May 26 that it is now generally rolling out the option to conceal likes on photos in your feed. The firm stated in a blog post, “We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram. What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others,” as a result, people may now select what they, well, like.

Users may now conceal the like and view counts on their own posts from other users thanks to this upgrade. You may conceal the like and view count on a post before or after you publish it.

We’ll show you how to hide Instagram likes from your feed and from your own posts.

To conceal likes on other people’s posts, go to Settings, select “Privacy,” and then select the new “Posts” menu option. You may disable all like counts in your feed and conceal like counts on your own posts there. This means that others will be unable to see the likes on your posts.

This feature may be switched on or off at any moment, which means you can always turn off likes on a live post if you change your mind.

Hide likes on individual Instagram photos by clicking the three dots in the top right hand corner and then selecting “Hide Like Count.”

Where there used to be a number for the like count, there is now “Liked by [one account] and others.” You can tap that to see the total number of likes and who liked it. Other individuals who see the photo will still be able to see the overall number of people who loved it at first look.