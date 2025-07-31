Watching a TikTok live, but don’t like the interruptions on the screen? Follow the guide to know how you can hide the chat while you watch a TikTok live. We shall see the ways to do so, along with the steps. We’ll also see everything one needs to know about it. Let us begin!

Can I hide a chat on TikTok Live?

Yes, it is possible to hide a live chat while watching a TikTok live. There are multiple ways to do so, and it is really simple. Not only does it clear up the screen for you to watch the stream uninterrupted, but it also avoids any kind of distraction. Also, the screen just belongs to the person you are watching without being carried away by the popping comments on the live chat.

Ways to hide chat on TikTok live

Now that you know the chat can be hidden, here is how you can do it. There are a few major ways that can allow you to do so.

Just Swipe Right

The quickest and easiest way is to simply swipe your finger from the left side of your screen towards the right. Doing this usually clears the comments and gifts and helps give you a clean view. But if you feel that you’re missing out on something and want to jump right back into the chat, swipe left to bring them back.

By Using the “Clear Display” Option

To do this while watching the Live, you need to tap on the share icon near the bottom right of the screen. Find and select the “Clear Display” option from the pop-up menu that appears. Once you choose it, it will hide all on-screen chat.

Tap and Hold the Screen

On some TikTok versions, just pressing and holding your finger anywhere on the live screen might briefly reveal an option to clear the display. While this feature doesn’t appear for everybody so we cannot answer for sure, but you can give it a try.

So, the next time you are in need of a better focus on the stream, these are the ways that you can opt for.

Can I hide the chat for my own live stream on TikTok?

The TikTok live stream is basically for interaction between creators and viewers, so it is not possible to hide the option to chat from there. The chat is a core part of the interactive experience for streamers to engage with viewers.

But there are still a few things that you can do –